RACHEL — Conditions were not ideal Friday at Roy Michael Field, yet the North Marion Huskies’ play was nearly spotless in their first-round playoff matchup against the Lincoln Cougars, a 37-7 home victory.
North Marion running backs Aaron Hoffman and Gavan Lemley both scored a pair of rushing touchdowns, while the Husky defense allowed only 115 total yards of offense in a rematch between the two teams.
Hoffman finished with 126 yards and two touchdowns. Lemley finished with 49 yards and two scores. Casey Minor ran for 63 yards while completing three of four passes for 52 yards.
“It’s just my line blocking, giving me good holes to go right up the middle,” Hoffman said of he and his team’s rushing success. “I try to juke defenders out when I get closer to linebacker range, and I just try to get as many yards as I can for my team.”
Parker Kincel ran four times for nine yards, including a six-yard touchdown dash.
Three receivers each caught a pass in what varied between a light rain and a torrential downpour all game at Woodcutter Stadium — Kincell with a five-yard catch, Brock Martin with a 25-yard catch, and Landon Frey with a 21-yard catch.
For Lincoln, quarterback Nick Kellar powered the offense of the Cougars, with 64 passing yards and 36 passing yards, but it was Antwan Hilliard who scored Lincoln’s lone touchdown of the game, a one-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Coming into the week, North Marion head coach Daran Hays liked what he saw in practice.
“All week we were getting after it,” Hays said. “I didn’t know if we were anxious to play or a little bit nervous, but we grinned on each other. Great teams really want competition and I think they knew we really had an opportunity to play against a pretty good Lincoln team. We had some pushing and shoving all week, I thought we had a great week of practice.”
The elements made themselves known from the kickoff, with whipping winds and pouring rain effecting the style of play on the field, and the results. Deep passes were a foreign concept in the first half, with only two passes attempted more than 10 yards down the field — one incomplete, and one on a crucial catch by Frey on fourth-and-seven, the junior running a corner route and reeling in a 21-yard pass.
The storm on the field was often the best defender for both teams, the wind knocking down pass attempts and the rain messing up snap and handoff exchanges. Slippery conditions elicited five fumbles from North Marion, with the Huskies managing to jump on all but one of their cough-ups. Meanwhile, the Huskies dropped three interceptions Friday, no doubt partially due to the constant downpour in the first half.
“I made sure I had two hands on the ball every play I ran,” Hoffman said. “I didn’t want any chance of dropping the ball and putting my team in a bad position.”
North planned for the occasion, playing to the wet conditions with frequent counter runs and heavy sets, and letting their backs out-run and out-muscle their opponent on the ground.
“Monday after school I texted coach Yoho and said I was looking at the forecast, we might want to think about having a plan if it’s raining sideways,” Hays said. “All the stuff we’ve been doing from gun, might want to look at doing that under center.”
Lemley cracked open the score with a one-yard touchdown on North’s first drive.
The score stood at 8-0 after one quarter, but Aaron Hoffman scored two touchdowns in the second, one of two-yards and one of 18, to send North into halftime up 21-0.
Kincell scored on a sweeping run from six yards out in the third, and Lemley broke through for another one-yard touchdown in the frame to get the game to a running clock, North ahead 37-0 after three.
Lincoln put together a drive at the end of the third quarter and started the fourth at North’s one yard line, where Hilliard rumbled his way in, but there were no miracles to be found for Lincoln the rest of the quarter, as they fell and ended their season 7-4.
North Marion will move on to face the winner of Roane County vs. Weir, a game taking place Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
“We’ve just got to focus on us. Both opponents present two completely different obstacles,” Hays said.
“We’re going to have to have a great week of focus and make our adjustments.”
