FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears and North Marion Huskies played before their home crowds in their respective first-round Class-AA playoff matchups, sending their fans home happy with decisive wins — Senior against Chapmanville, and North against Lincoln.
This week though, the homefield advantage has departed, and the opponents have grown more formidable.
No. 6 North Marion will travel to Spencer, W.Va. to face No. 3 Roane County, and No. 7 Fairmont Senior will travel to Coal City to play No. 2 Independence. Both games kick off at 7:30 p.m., and both have their own points of intrigue between the two teams.
For North Marion, Friday will be the first meeting in school history between the Huskies and Roane County Raiders. Fairmont Senior has much more familiarity with their Friday foe, as their game against the Independence Patriots will be a rematch of last season’s Class-AA Championship game, a game Fairmont Senior won 21-12.
Both the Raiders and Patriots are undefeated, while Huskies are 9-2 and the Polar Bears 8-3.
The Raiders have scored 30 points in each of their games this season except for one, a 26-6 victory over Doddridge County on Oct. 21. In Roane County’s most recent win, a 40-20 first-round plundering of Weir, the Raiders stuck to their script and deflated the football with rush after rush.
Roane County has a number of running backs who have put up gaudy numbers in the Raiders offense, with a run first mentality — as well as run second and run third.
Senior running back Briar Begler ran 27 times for 167 yards and four touchdowns against Weir, and has now reached 1,259 yards.
It is fellow senior Skylar Delk who leads the Raiders in rushing though, with 1,402 yards on 144 attempts. Sophomore Shay Harper has also run for 552 yards and nine touchdowns.
That’s 3,213 rushing yards across three runners. With their utter dominance on the ground, the Raiders have not had much cause for passing. Freshman Jacob Greathouse starts under center for Roane County, and has attempted 16 passes all year, completing 14 of them for 332 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.
The plan seems to be clear against Roane — key in on the run, and make their freshman signal-caller beat you. But each of the 11 teams Roane has faced have undoubtedly gone into the game with that approach, and none have been successful — or even close to successful. The Raiders have won all of their games by multiple scores.
With a win Friday, Roane County would reach their first state semifinal in school history. If the Huskies win, they would reach their first state semifinal since 1997, a season North won the state title as well.
Fairmont Senior and Independence battled for last year’s state title, and while the Polar Bears came away victorious, it was a tough battle, and another battle may be in store Friday.
Independence defeated No. 15 Bluefield last Friday 20-12 in what was the second-most points allowed by the Patriots this season. Independence has managed six shutouts this year, outscoring their opponents 348-0 across those six games.
The Patriots’ defense is littered with playmakers, many of whom stepped up against Bluefield. No. 27 Colton Miller ended the game with a fourth-quarter strip sack, while No. 2 Cyrus Goodson and No. 10 Judah Price each recorded interceptions against the Bluefield Beavers.
Price also leads Independence on the ground, and the senior ran for 191 yards and two touchdowns in the Patriots’ first-round game.
With Price getting the majority of the carries, Goodson out wide and duel-threat quarterback Trey Bowers taking the snaps, Independence has one of the highest-scoring offenses in the state, averaging 54 points per game while their defense has allowed a meager 3.9 per game.
Fairmont Senior beat the Patriots in the second round in 2020 and the state championship game in 2021.
The winner of Fridays’ North Marion/Roane County and Fairmont Senior/Independence matchups will play each other the following week in the state semifinals.
