RACHEL — An even dozen in-county records were broken or tied Tuesday at the Marion County Championship hosted by North Marion High, with Fairmont Senior’s boys team taking the gold, while the North Marion girls repeated as county victors.
The common vein between the two top teams were dominance in the day’s relays, with both the Fairmont Senior boys and North Marion girls winning the majority of relay events Tuesday.
For Fairmont Senior, the Polar Bears claimed the 4x800 meter, 4x200 meter, 4x100 meter and 4x400 meter relays.
The Polar Bears’ Trey Longwell set a meet record in the 100-meter dash with an 11.54 and the 200-meter dash with a 23.55. Longwell also came in first place in the 300-meter hurdles.
Fairmont Senior’s Nate Flower tied the meet record for the high jump with a 6-00.
Fairmont Senior’s Landon Jones took first place in the 3200-meter and 1600-meter run, breaking the meet record in the 1600-meter run with a 4:45.13.
“I thought everything went as good as we thought it would, maybe even a little bit better,” Fairmont Senior head coach Dayton McVicker said.
“We kind of knew we could win most of the relays, I think there were a few things that stood out a little bit. Landon Jones in the distance events, he ran really well to win both of those. Trey Longwell in the springs, he crushed it. Our shuttles did well, as did Nate [Flower] in the high jump. I think everything went as well as they could’ve right now.”
North Marion’s girls won the 4x800 meter, 4x200 meter, and 4x102.5 meter shuttle hurdle relays, setting new meet records in the 4x200 meter (1:50.09) and 4x102.5 meter shuttle hurdles (1:09.93).
Trinity Hine, Cierra Parker, Natalie Hibbs and Rylee Delovich comprised the 4x200 meter team, while Addie Elliott, Isabella Richards, Maylie Bland and Delovich comprised the shuttle hurdles team.
Parker also set a new meet record in the girls long jump with her 16-01.5 leap, and Bland tied the meet record in the girls pole vault with a 8-06.
It was a good showing for the Huskies, who are finally healthy in the young season.
“Today was actually the first day that we had a full team, 100%, everybody running,” North Marion head coach Jeff Crane said. “Of the 20 girls that we had, we had all 20 out here. Last two meets we’ve had two or three out, this was Rylee [Delovich]’s first meet running all her events. They did much better than I thought they would do, they did a great job today.”
“Our 4x200, they really came through, that was an event, the first couple meets we weren’t 100% and we plugged some people in there and we weren’t where we should be. But today, great weather, they came together and had some great hand-offs, ran a really great time.”
North’s Delovich set a new record in the 100-meter hurdles, running a 16.57, and the 300-meter hurdles, running a 49.47.
For East Fairmont, their boys team came in second, while their girls team came in third. A major bright spot for the Bees was field events, where Dakota Dammeyer set the meet records for the boys discus throw with a 159-03, and the boys shot put with a 51-00.50.
Putting together one of the best individual showings of the day, the Bees were happy to see the junior take a big step.
“Last year he came out and got third or fourth in disc last year, his first year really throwing disc,” East Fairmont head coach Ben Callaway said. “This year he’s got more experience, got in the weight room and put on some muscle, and he’s starting to progress as far as his technique. He’s definitely someone we think can compete on the state level down the road.”
East’s Dom Fantasia also won the boys long jump, and Cole Vangilder won the boys pole vault. Taylor Nicholas took first in the girls 100-meter dash.
“We did well for the most part, the kids worked pretty hard,” Callaway said. “We’ve got some young kids out there who are struggling with hand-offs and stuff like that but we competed, we worked hard. We’ve got some things we can work on in practice the further along we get. We’re still playing with relays, figuring out who’s going to be where down the road. For the most part, I saw everything I needed to see.”
MARION COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIP
Boys
1. Fairmont Senior— 87
2. East Fairmont— 65
3. North Marion— 31
Girls
1. North Marion— 96
2. Fairmont Senior— 58
3. East Fairmont— 26
