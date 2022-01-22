FAIRMONT — Playing their second game of a road back-to-back, the North Marion Huskies defeated the Oak Glen Golden Bears 82-57 on Saturday to get back in the win column.
The Huskies were led by Olivia Toland, who scored 23 points in the victory. Savannah Walls added 17, while Adryan Stemple scored 14 and Emma Freels scored 11 to join Toland in double digits.
North jumped out to a 30-9 lead after the first quarter to set the tone for the day.
The Huskies shot 7/12 from the free throw line and made three 3-pointers— two from Stemple and one from Freels.
Katlyn Carson scored nine points on Saturday, while Brooke Markley scored four and Addie Elliott and Meya Kotsko each scored two.
For Oak Glen, Sarah Brown led the team with 14, making two 3-pointers of her own.
North Marion moves to 10-1 with the win and next play Tuesday against Lincoln.
