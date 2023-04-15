RACHEL — Nine schools converged on North Marion High Friday for the Husky Invitational, competitors battling through increasingly adverse weather conditions to vie for the top spot through the night.
When the dust settled and the puddles filled up, North Marion had taken first place amid the girls’ field, while Buckhannon-Upshur had claimed the top spot among the boys.
Fairmont Senior’s girls came in second, while their boys came in third. East Fairmont’s girls came in sixth, and their boys came in second. North Marion’s boys came in ninth.
East Fairmont’s Dakota Dammeyer continued his strong season, taking first place in the boys discus throw and boys shot put. Dammeyer was also part of the Bees’ first place ‘Big Man’ relay team.
North Marion’s Gabby Conoway placed first in the girls high jump, while North’s Maylie Bland claimed the gold in the girls pole vault. Rylee Delovich placed first in the girls 100 meter hurdles, and Trinity Hine placed first in the girls 100 meter dash.
North Marion’s girls 4x102.5 meter shuttle hurdles team of Addie Elliott, Isabella Richards, Maylie Bland and Rylee Delovich placed first. Lauren McGinty, Isabella Haymond, Lanie Richards and Trinity Hine also took first for North in the 4x400 meter relay.
Fairmont Senior’s Nate Flower took first place in the boys high jump, and Josiah Brannen placed first in the boys 1600 meter run.
The Polar Bears’ team of Adaline Cinalli, Tillie Cinalli, Angelia Cheriza and Neveah Primo placed first in the girls 4x800 meter relay. Marin Parker, Ashlyn Awbrey, Charlee Beresford and Madison Awbrey placed first in the girls 4x200 meter relay.
Awbrey, Awbrey, Parker and Paytyn Neal nabbed the top spot in the girls 4x100 meter relay.
Big X Conference teams have under a month to prepare for the Conference meet hosted by Liberty this year on May 5. Many of the teams at the Husky Invitational will return to North Marion High School for the Regional Tournament on May 12.
