RACHEL — In a 2020 season flush with uncertainty and derailed in so many aspects, North Marion High managed to break new ground as a program. The Huskies advanced past the first round of the playoffs for the first time since 2001 after finishing the regular season 6-3 and then receiving a first round postseason win from Keyser via forfeit.
The Huskies lost the following week in the state quarterfinals to Class AA power and No. 2 seed Bluefield to end their season, but by earning the No. 10 seed in the playoffs, North Marion earned back-to-back postseason berths for the time since the 2001-02 season. The consecutive playoff berths in 2019 and 2020 now gives North Marion three in the past five seasons under coach Daran Hays, who will head into his 13th season as head coach next fall having revived and solidified what was once a struggling NMHS program.
As Hays and the Huskies vie to make a new leap in 2021, here’s a look at the 2020 season’s storylines that set the stage for both North Marion’s present and its future.
1. Huskies, Hall solidify their identity
North Marion entered the 2020 season coming off its best season probably since that ‘01 campaign, which saw the Huskies reach the Class AAA state quarterfinals. NMHS went 7-3 in the regular season last year and were in the driver’s seat to host a home playoff game until a road loss to Liberty in the season finale; even still, the No. 14-seed Huskies gave No. 3 seed Poca a real challenge in the postseason’s first round.
The 2019 team also set the foundation for North’s aspiring identity, Hays said, with the integration of a novel offensive system that made frequent use of the run-pass option game and attacked defenses by placing them in run-pass conflicts. The Huskies, directed by then-quarterback Gunner Murphy, averaged over 350 yards of offense and 30 points a game in 2019 within the new offensive structure designed by offensive coordinator Mark Yoho. Murphy’s graduation in the spring, however, as well as the graduations of several other tentpole offensive contributors, such as Jahkari Mesidor, Ty Thorne, Ricky Newbrough and Gage Dickson, brought questions of whether the RPO-heavy offense could maintain its firepower under the direction of junior and first-year starting quarterback Brody Hall.
Hall and company quickly answered whatever questions loomed as soon as they hit the field this fall, as the core principles and concepts of the NMHS offense continued to fry defenses. Under Hall’s watch, the NMHS offense exploded, averaging 426.5 yards and 37.8 points a game in the regular season. Hall finished the season 115-of-190 for 1,828 yards and 18 TDs versus 5 INTS through the air, and he also rushed for 380 yards and another eight touchdowns.
With Hall at the helm, North Marion held firm in terms of its dual threat lethality as an offense that could beat defenses with inside zone runs versus a light box, or quick-hitting passes and shots up the seam when opponents loaded up against the run. Hunter Kuhn and Gavin Lemley offered a 1-2 punch as primary ball carriers, rushing for a combined 955 yards and 10 TDs, while junior wideout Tariq Miller struck fear in opposing defenses as the one of the state’s premier game-breakers, recording 61 total touches for 1,064 scrimmage yards and 12 total TDs on the season.
“I think the RPO game on the offensive side of things has really given us a dimension and an identity that differentiates us from most everybody around,” Hays said before the team’s playoff game at Bluefield. “Fairmont Senior is the air raid, Bridgeport is obviously power football, and we’ve been able to kind of make this our identity.”
Hall and Miller will both be back next season as pillars of what could be yet another year of upward trajectory within the North Marion offense.
2. NMHS line sets a baseline of physicality
On the heels of North Marion suffering a gut-check 36-19 road loss to Frankfort on Oct. 23 that dropped the Huskies to 5-2, Hays said he challenged his offensive and defensive lines to respond with their usual blend of grimy physicality and toughness the following week against Robert C. Byrd.
While the Huskies lost to Byrd before blasting Liberty in the team’s regular season finale, Hays commended the team’s effort and fight in the trenches against the Eagles postgame.
“All the way around, the scouting report after the Frankfort game was that we got out-physicaled, and I’ve been here 15 years now — 12 as the head coach and three as an assistant — and we’ve had some really good teams and we’ve had some really bad teams, but one thing we’ve never really been is soft,” Hays said after the Byrd game. “So we really challenged our offensive and defensive fronts (tonight) and I thought they responded really well.”
Throughout Hays’ tenure, and really throughout much of North Marion’s history, the Huskies have long set a standard as being a program with blue-collar kids that play for the community. North Marion may not always have the same level of sheer talent nor dynamism as its opponent, but the Huskies have always been a proud program, and come kickoff time, you best bet they’re bringing the fight.
This year’s Huskies were of the same mold as they set a baseline of scrap and grit in the trenches both ways. A collection of two-way seniors in Garrett Conaway, Chase Duckworth, Jake Cochran and Brock Troy were among the leaders who propelled that standard, and looking ahead to next fall, the Huskies will be hard-pressed to replace that quartet’s contributions.
The graduations of Conaway, Duckworth, Cochran and Troy, as well as McKel Brumfield, will take a big chunk out of the Huskies’ lines. The returns of juniors Kaden Hovatter and Logan Musgrave, each of whom were 2020 starters, will help to soften the blow, but North Marion will need its usual pipeline to assist in filling the void.
3. Getting over the next big hurdle
For all of the strides North Marion has made during Hays’ head coaching tenure, there’s a mountain still to be climbed for the Huskies, a leap that has eluded them season after season.
The Huskies have cemented themselves as a sturdy bet to make the playoffs on an annual basis since cracking the postseason in 2016. But over that same span, North Marion hasn’t quite been able to jump into the upper rungs of the state’s hierarchy. The Huskies have come close — taking No. 3 seed Point Pleasant to the wire in the first round of the 2016 playoffs, beating Robert C. Byrd for the first time ever in 2019, nearly hosting a playoff game last season — but they’ve never truly eclipsed the next echelon.
Their annual “best case scenario” seems to be a three-loss regular season and a road playoff game as a double digit seed where they put up a fight but don’t pull off the upset. Yearly matchups versus state titans Fairmont Senior and Bridgeport haven’t eased the path to higher ground, essentially plopping North into an 0-2 hole to start every season, and the Huskies’ history with RCB has been almost as equally unkind as the Polar Bears and Indians. There’s no shame in losing to Fairmont Senior, Bridgeport, or Byrd — and the Huskies claw closer to all three it seems with each passing season — but it’s made the math equation tough for the Huskies the past five seasons.
This past fall, North Marion, of course, axed Bridgeport from its schedule, but wound up adding another toughie in eventual No. 3 seed Frankfort to go alongside Fairmont Senior and Byrd. Those games against Frankfort, Fairmont Senior and Byrd — all Top 8 teams in Class AA by season’s end — accounted for all three of North’s regular season losses before the Huskies bowed out of the playoffs against another state power in Bluefield.
