RACHEL — Returning to their home turf for the first time in this new year, the North Marion Huskies grapplers defeated both their visitors on Tuesday. Except for one match, the St. Marys Blue Devils and Lincoln Cougars only recorded points via forfeitures in their outings against the Huskies, as the two double-A opponents went home in defeat.
Sweeping your opponents in a tri-meet is impressive on its face, but even more so when done without normal preparation.
“I thought we wrestled very well, especially for not being able to practice very much,” North Marion head coach Brooks Russell said. “We missed some practices with snow days and things. We’ve pretty much had one practice the last week and a half. So I thought we wrestled really well. I saw a lot of improvements from last weekend too, I’m real happy with what I saw.”
St. Marys and Lincoln started off the night against one another, followed by St. Marys and North Marion.
After three forfeits, two for North Marion and one for St. Marys, Cole Liggett started off the proper action at 126. Liggett scored a pin, wrestling his opponent’s shoulders down after a front headlock that got him to the mat.
Brody Hess was next up at 132, and the senior stayed in control the whole match, keeping control of his opponent’s back until eventually pinning him in the third period.
Hess finished with two pins in two matches for the Huskies, as North’s lone senior remains undefeated on the season.
“He’s wrestling awesome,” Russell said. “Doing a great job, and I’m really looking forward to seeing what he can do this weekend at Winner’s Choice. He’s undefeated right now on the season, and he continues to learn. A lot of times, you’re undefeated, you have trouble with guys getting stuck in their ways and not advancing, but he’s getting better as the season goes on.”
Aidan McKee also scored a pin fall in the first round, and William Thompson came out on top of a close match at 152, leading 6-5 in the third period before rolling through a side mount and getting a quick pin to end his match.
In the end, after a lot of forfeits on either side, North emerged with the edge, winning 42-36.
Next against Lincoln, North’s margin was even wider, winning 48-30 as the Huskies went 4-0 in the matches that actually went to the mat. All four ended in pins, and three of the four ended in the first period.
Thad Tennant kicked things off for North against Lincoln at 113. His match went into the third period, as his opponent kept focusing on controlling Tennant’s right leg. The freshman eventually took down the lunging Cougar himself, and pinned his shoulders.
Liggett secured his second pin of the day at 126, rolling up his opponent for a cradle pin with under a minute to go in the first. Hess likewise pinned his opponent with under a minute to go in the first period, and Robert White won the last match of the day (beside the six forfeits to follow) by pouncing on his opponent out of a sprawl and pinning him out of a side mount.
A good day for the Huskies, and one that showed off the development of a up-and-coming team. North saw plenty of underclassmen get a win under their belt, as Tennant, White, and McKee are all freshman, while Liggett is a sophomore.
“I’ve seen a lot of progression, partly because we’re so young,” Russell said. “Guys are doing the right things that we’re working on and that’s all you can ask as a coach. We’re not winning every single match, but I’m seeing improvement and we’re getting better at the little, fundamental things that we’re working on every single day.”
North will be in action again this weekend at the Winner’s Choice tournament.
