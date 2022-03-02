RACHEL — It wasn’t looking good for the Huskies in the first quarter.
With a trip to Charleston on the line, the North Marion Huskies did not come out firing against the Hampshire Trojans in their Tuesday Regional matchup. Fumbled passes, dribbles off of knees, and an 0-4 start had Hampshire up 9-4 with 3:13 to go in the first quarter.
Despite some good defense and 10 Trojan turnovers, North hadn’t separated at all, and led 16-13 after the first.
“They were hitting and we were missing,” North Marion head coach Mike Parrish said. “We were forcing turnovers, just weren’t making them pay for it early.”
Despite the rough first quarter, North persevered through the next three, shooting 59% from the field in quarters two through four to prevail over Hampshire 81-54 and punch a ticket to the WVSSAC High School Basketball Championships.
“I knew [the Trojans] were going to come in and battle, play a hard game,” Parrish said. “We played them earlier in the year, and they played us real good in the first half then. I looked for a tight game in the first half, and finally we got some shots falling, got out in transition and got it going a little bit there in the second half.”
Foul trouble became an issue in the second quarter, with North’s Olivia Toland and Katlyn Carson both getting their second fouls. When Toland got her second, North led 24-20 with 3:30 to play before halftime.
Without their two leading scorers, it looked like Hampshire would have a chance to really take control of the game. Instead, North won the rest of the quarter 11-7 to separate themselves 35-27 at halftime.
“Some other kids came in and made some shots for us,” Parrish said. “Finally got the ball to go through the net. Good teams need that — a couple kids are out, so a couple kids have to step it up. Our bench did a good job of that tonight.”
Emma Freels led the second-quarter charge, scoring 10 of her 20 points in the frame. Kennedy Beaty scored four and Savannah Walls scored five to push the Huskies out in front.
It was a much-needed quarter for Freels, who was one of a few Huskies who did not have a great start to Tuesday’s game.
“[Freels] was struggling from the field there, her and Katlyn both,” Parrish said. “Then they stepped it up in the second half, and we need both of them playing well the whole game.”
“We knew we had to come out with energy,” Freels said. “And my team just showed up. We just had to do what we had to do.”
If Freels left her mark in the second quarter, Carson left her mark in the third.
The senior center locked down the middle on defense, and turned that effort into offense. After being held scoreless in the first half, Carson rallied in the second to finish with 11 points. More than just scoring, Carson created for others too, stealing an entry pass and leading a fast-break, ending in a feed to Freels for a score that put North up 53-38 with under two minutes in the third.
“I told her in the first half — she was thinking about everything,” Parrish said of Carson. “Just get out and play and relax. Don’t think about things, it’s a reaction, not a thought process. And she gets going there, rebounding, blocking shots, and gets the fast break going.”
Carson finished with eight rebounds, an assist, seven steals and five blocks to go along with her 11 points.
North led 57-43 by the end of the third. The defensive effort only continued to ramp up in the fourth, with the Huskies allowing 11 points in the final quarter — Hampshire’s lowest total of any quarter.
Toland led the Huskies in scoring with 22, scoring evenly throughout the night — eight in the first, eight in the third, and six in the fourth. The junior added four rebounds an assist and two steals. Freels was right behind her with 20.
Walls scored nine points Tuesday, along with grabbing 11 rebounds and snagging four steals. Beaty finished with eight, and Meya Kotsko scored four. Sidney Megna and Cierra Parker each had two, and Addie Elliott had one point, three rebounds, and two steals.
Adryan Stemple’s final total of two points understated her importance on Tuesday. The senior filled the stat sheet to the tune of five rebounds, a team-high five assists, and four steals.
For Hampshire, Izzy Blomquist scored 18, and Hannah Ault had 15. Liz Pryor and Olivia Baxter each had five. Kora McBride and Daniella Knight each had three. Kiersten King and Carisma Shanholtz each had two. Alexa Carr finished with one.
North moves on to familiar territory, as they bring a group into Charleston who has played in the championships before.
“We know that we’re going down to states, so we have to do what we did right here,” Freels said. “Just play our game.
“It’s a normal game, it’s just a different floor. We just have to progress every step of the way.”
“It’s good to have experience,” Parrish said. “They’ve been there, they know what to expect. Just got to go down there and play.”
