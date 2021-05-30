RACHEL — After four years of grinding work and indelible memories while building herself up into an all-state player on a state title contender at North Marion High, senior Karlie Denham’s next chapter in her basketball journey came to be written in just a couple of weeks’ time.
Denham, who officially graduated from North Marion Thursday, signed a National Letter of Intent Friday to continue her basketball career at Davis & Elkins College.
“Whenever I went on campus, it was very warming and family-oriented and that’s what I want in a team,” Denham said of her decision to join D&E, an opportunity she said materialized in just the past two weeks. “(Coach Rachel Swartz) just made it feel like I was going to be a great fit for the team, so that really helped me with my decision.”
Denham will join the Senators after four standout seasons in which the Huskies compiled an 85-8 (.914) overall record, with three state semifinal appearances and the Class AA state championship in 2018. Individually, Denham was a two-time all-state selection, making second team as a junior and first team this past season as a senior. In those two seasons as a starter and all-state pick, Denham led the Huskies to a 39-2 overall record and a pair of state semifinal appearances.
“It is a big thing to me, and it really affects how I’m probably going to perform at the college level,” Denham said of her high school success, especially this past season en route to an all-state first team spot. “Just to have that, like that chip on my shoulder, where it’s like, I’m that good that I got first team all-state, and I worked that hard to get to where I am today. I just have to push myself even harder to be better at the collegiate level.”
This past season, Denham was the non-stop engine of the Huskies’ go-go on-court style under long-time coach Mike Parrish. Offensively, she spearheaded the team’s usual breakneck pace with her relentless transition attacks, and defensively, she was the main sparkplug of the team’s 2-2-1 full-court pressure with constant and frenetic activity and energy.
For the season, she averaged 15.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 3.2 steals in 13 games.
“I feel pretty prepared,” Denham said of moving on to the Division II college level. “Parrish really got me prepared for the collegiate level and also my parents played at the collegiate level so they can also give me pointers.
“It means a lot just to go play like they did and build my own path like they did.”
Denham will join a D&E program that went just 2-13 overall in the Mountain East Conference last season in Coach Swartz’s debut season with the Senators.
“I feel like I’ll fit in very well,” said Denham, who plans to study finance. “(Swartz) said she liked how I was very fast-paced and how I got free layups, and she liked the way I pressured the ball and just overall how I played. And the way that she is wanting to play next season with the team is something I already have experience with, like press, trap, you know, the North Marion way.”
Denham, who was one of just three seniors on the Huskies this past season, leaves behind quite the career legacy at North Marion as part of the program’s long lineage of star guards and influential team leaders.
“I’m extremely proud of us for being quarantined and then coming back and working hard to get back to where we were. It was a struggle the whole season, but I think we came together and worked our butt off,” Denham said after the team’s season-ending state semifinal loss to Nitro earlier this month. “This program has been a great time. The people on the team, and the coaches, we all have a good time, but we also know when we need to work hard. Overall, we know we can just be a family.”
