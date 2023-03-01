RACHEL — The “Road to States” made its final stop for the North Marion Huskies on Wednesday, with the girls team clicking on all cylinders against the Keyser Golden Tornado and claiming a regional title with a 95-29 victory.
The Huskies did not take long to heat up, with North piling on 30 points in the opening period to lead Keyser 30-13 after one. And after reaching a boil, North never cooled back down.
The Huskies defense allowed fewer and fewer points as the night went on — Keyser scored nine points in the second quarter, and just two in the third, before scoring five in the fourth.
Olivia Toland led all scorers with 24 points, one of five Huskies to finish in double figures. Emma Freels scored 16, Brooklynn Jackson 15, Addie Elliott 12 and Meya Kotsko 10 against the Golden Tornado.
Olivia Toland set the tone early, knocking down two 3-pointers and dishing an assist to account for North’s first eight points, jumping out 8-2 with 5:26 to go in the first.
The long ball helped North to elevate past their opponents early. Toland hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter, while Kotsko hit two. Toland scored 16 of her 24 in the opening period.
All-in-all North Marion canned a dozen shots from beyond the 3-point line Wednesday.
Multiple Huskies captured the spotlight throughout Wednesday’s game — Toland scored 16 points in the first quarter, Emma Freels scored 11 in the second, and Brooklynn Jackson scored nine in the fourth.
Outside of the score column though, sophomore center Kathryn Carson dominated the opening minutes of Wednesday’s contest. Carson recorded three blocks, four rebounds and two points in the first quarter, stuffing the stat sheet in the win.
For Keyser, Autumn Kerchner led her team with 15 points. Kiara Kesner scored six, Averi Everline scored five and Kiya Kesner scored three.
Along with Toland, Freels, Jackson and Elliott, Aubrey Hamilton scored six, Kierrabelle Harbert and Kathryn Carson each scored four, and Dominica Cain and Haley Smith each scored two.
Entering the state tournament once again after falling in last year’s state semifinals, expectations are high for North, who drew the top seed in Class-AAA. The Huskies are set to face Hampshire, the No. 8 seed. North previously faced Hampshire in their second game of the season, winning 52-43 on Dec. 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.