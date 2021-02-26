RACHEL — The North Marion boy’s 2019-20 season was one of the best in program history, however, the worst part about it was the piling up of victories never definitively stopped, nor did the joys of playing with one another ever reach a hard-and-fast conclusion.
Instead, the Huskies watched as their record season and their first chance to reach the state tournament since 2013 slowly faded away until it disintegrated in nothingness amid the upstart of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I thought about it all the way up until the first day of practice (this season). We were all hyped (for a chance) to go to states and then it just changed so quickly,” said NMHS junior point guard Tariq Miller of last year’s 19-5 campaign which was postponed due to the coronavirus the same day the Huskies were scheduled to play at Keyser in the regional co-final for a shot at the state tournament.
Now, nearly a full year later, the Huskies’ entire ecosystem has undergone a complete overhaul. They start the season in March, rather than finishing it then. They’ve leapt from the Class AA ranks back to Class AAA. They’re sectional and regional opponents now include the likes of Wheeling Central and Hampshire in place of county rivals Fairmont Senior and East Fairmont. And they’ve lost four seniors to graduation, including all-state second team guard Gunner Murphy, who is now playing at Marietta College.
Oh, and they have a new head coach, with ‘19-20 lead assistant Steven Harbert taking over for long-time head man Chris Freeman after Freeman resigned in May after 13 seasons as the program’s coach.
“We’ve changed some things up a bit, and our style of play is obviously going to change a little bit, so it’s been about attention to detail, both offensively and defensively,” said Harbert, whose been a long-time assistant coach at NMHS in both boys’ and girls’ basketball as well as football. “They’re smart kids and they understand the game, now it’s just a matter of how we want them to play the game.”
“We’re jumping right into the fire,” said Huskies senior forward Praise Chukwudozie, who’s in line to earn all-state recognition this season after barely missing out on such honors last year as a junior. “We only get about two weeks to get all of our new plays and our new way to play down, so it’s the attention to details and playing as a team as the things the (coaching staff) is on us about.”
According to Harbert and Chukwudozie, likely the biggest stylistic change in shifting from Freeman to Harbert as head man will be the team’s approach to tempo. Last year under Freeman, the Huskies busted out into the break opportunistically, but with a bevy of game-to-game half-court mismatches in Murphy, Chukwudozie and graduated forward Michael Garrett, they were content to play a slower, more methodical game if a contest naturally leaned that way.
Without Murphy and Garrett, along with differentiating preferences of play between Harbert and Freeman, this year’s Huskies will likely be more inclined to attempt to bend games to their will and play on their terms.
“We have to dictate tempo, offensively and defensively, and then use our athleticism,” Harbert said. “Last year, across the backline we were 6-foot-5, 6-foot-4, 6-foot-6, and you don’t see that across our backline now.”
“Losing (Murphy and Garrett) we can’t really replace their height or anything,” Miller said, “so I think that’s where attention to detail comes in and being able to be quick on defense and get down and guard somebody to get out in transition.”
Miller and Chukwudozie, two of North’s three returning starters alongside feisty junior guard Cruz Tobin, will be at the forefront of that open floor charge. Each of the speedy Miller and the now 6-foot-6 Chukwudozie are athletic dynamos who can grab-and-go off the glass or poach passing lanes for steals and deflections to kickstart fast breaks.
“In practice, sometimes we barely run offense because we turn the other team over and we’re playing fast a lot,” Chukwudozie said.
With Miller, Chukwudozie and Tobin all back, North has the seeds for a potentially havoc-wreaking defense that gets into opposing ball handlers, busts out half-court traps, and swarms passing lanes, all of which will boost their transition attack and prevent them from having to make ends meet in what could be a little bit of an iffy half-court offense, at least to start the season.
Outside of those three, however, there’s not a ton of varsity minutes returning for the Huskies; NMHS lost a total of four seniors from last year’s team, and Freeman utilized a very thin rotation to begin with.
“Obviously if you play fast, you’re gonna have to develop depth, right? And we keep talking everyday about how it’s a process,” Harbert said. “It’s not going to happen overnight, and it may not even happen in the month of March, but we want to be good and be strong come April this year.”
The consensus seems to be plenty of players for the Huskies will get a shot to carve out a spot in the rotation, but minutes are certainly up for grabs to an extent. Sophomore Harley Sickles will likely occupy the frontcourt spot opposite Chukwudozie, and from there, sophomore Parker Kincell and seniors Jarrett Reed and Michael Harris are probably the next most experienced players on the roster.
“I think this team is way deeper than the team we had last year. We’re planning on playing 10-12 guys, whereas last year, we only played like eight or nine,” Chukwudozie said. “We’re just lacking in size, but I think we’re scrappy. I think we’re fighters, where if we take a punch in the mouth, we want to throw one back. That’s what I like about our team.”
“It’s going to be a collective thing,” Harbert said. “Last year, we leaned heavily on Gunner to make plays, but this year it’s going to be more of a collective effort from the guys who are on the floor.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.