FAIRMONT — The North Marion Huskies’ storybook season came to a close Saturday, the four-seeded Huskies losing in the AA State Championship to the two-seeded Logan Wildcats 13-to-0 in five innings.
The Wildcats, who finish the season 29-6, hammered North Marion right off the bat, bringing in four runs in the bottom of the first after the Huskies went down in three batters. In what would be a trend of the game, Logan brought in runners off aggressive and heady baserunning, stealing bases and advancing on any error by the North Marion defense.
North Marion seemed off from the onset. In the first inning alone, they allowed a runner to score from third on a failed pickle play between first and second, committed a fielding error on the second batter they saw, and hit a batter as the Wildcats would go through their entire order in the opening inning.
“They got a lot of momentum from that,” Huskies Head Coach Vic Seccuro said of the Wildcats’ start. “They got a big hit in that inning, we just didn’t seem to recover from that, it really hurt.”
Logan would follow up their four-run first inning with four more in the second and third each, as Wildcat hitters like Korbin Bostic (2-2, ,walk, HBP, three runs), Konner Lowe (2-2, two doubles, two RBIs), and Tyler Finnwick (2-4, two runs, two RBIs) led the charge for the state champs.
Though North Marion was soundly beaten, Seccuro wanted to make the significance of their season clear to his players.
“I talked to all of them individually after the game,” Seccuro said. “I told them I was very proud of them, they made history, they have to be proud of that. They exceeded all expectations.”
The Wildcats’ success might be the start of a stretch of dominance, as they feature several underclassmen in prominent roles, and only lose two players to graduation.
North Marion and Logan followed different paths to the championship at Charleston’s Appalachian Power Park, as North Marion stunned top-seeded Independence 7-to-2 on Friday, while Logan’s semifinal matchup against Herbert Hoover went down to the wire before a walk-off hit in the bottom of the seventh sent the Wildcats to the finals.
The win captured Logan their first title since 2008. For North Marion, the postseason was a historic push — the first ever state tournament appearance for the Huskies, and subsequently the first ever state championship appearance.
Coach Seccuro’s Huskies finished the season 20-9, and graduate four seniors: Michael Harris, Brock Troy, Bryce Rhoades, and Jace Rinehart.
“I’m definitely going to remember those seniors, because they were special,” Seccuro said. “I might not have shown it to them enough, but they were special players to me, their work ethic, their desire, I can’t say anything bad about any of them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.