FAIRMONT — The North Marion Huskies' scheduled game against the Brooke Bruins for Friday, Sept. 17 has been cancelled due to COVID-19 issues on the part of Brooke, according to the North Marion Husky Football Facebook Page.
In its place, a new game has been scheduled against the Poca Dots for Saturday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. at Woodcutters Stadium.
The 1980 and 1981 State Championship team reunion, originally scheduled for the game against Brooke, will take place during the contest against Poca.
The Brooke Bruins were 2-1 on the year before the cancellation.
"We wish Brooke the best and hope they can get back on the field quickly," a post from the North Marion Husky Football page read. "And perhaps in this crazy year our paths may cross again, if not we will see you in Wellsburg in 2022!"
Poca, coming from the Cardinal Conference, is 3-0 on the year, and have yet to be challenged on the gridiron, with an average margin of victory of over 35 points.
This is the second change of plans for North Marion this season, as the Huskies had to reschedule their week two game vs. Preston County due to their opponent's COVID-related concerns as well. The Huskies are 1-1 after coming off a close 20-14 loss to Fairmont Senior.
