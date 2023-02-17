FAIRMONT — The North Marion Huskies girls have spent the lion’s share of the season ranked at the top of both the coaches and the Associated Press Class-AAA polls. The Huskies have kept a firm footing atop the class through a 20-1 regular season, an accomplishment regardless of circumstance.
In the Huskies’ case though, the circumstances warrant some exploration.
North played their way into a state semifinals appearance last season, but fell to eventual state champion Logan. From that team, the Huskies nw tout three players who saw time on the court in Charleston.
The trio enters this year’s postseason as the teams’ top three scorers — senior Addie Elliott, junior Emma Freels, and senior Olivia Toland, who figures to draw player of the year buzz after an outstanding regular season.
Toland has led the team in most statistical categories, including points (24.3), rebounds (6.9), assists (4.4) and steals (3.8) per game. Freels clocks in at 14.4 points per game, Elliott at 8.2 per, both snagging 2.2 steals per game.
It takes more than three to make a team though. And the rest of this North Marion team was brand new coming into the year.
Graduating two starters and losing a third — Savannah Walls — before the season due to a knee injury, the Huskies have persevered through a major roster turnover without missing a beat.
Alongside Toland, Freels and Elliott, sophomores Kierrabelle Herbert and Aubrey Hamilton have formed the starting five. Freshman Brooklynn Jackson has filled a scoring role off the bench, sophomore Kathryn Carson and junior Cierra Parker have backed up Harbert and added height, while junior Meya Kotsko has filled out depth on the wings.
Jackson has scored 7.1 points per game to go with 1.9 steals per. Hamilton has offered her talents to rebounding and defending as a wing player, averaging 3.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.
On a team with a strong pedigree and championship aspirations, the various roles North needed to fill also entailed plenty of pressure for the young players stepping into them.
“We’re expected to win,” North Marion head coach Mike Parrish said. “They know they have to get in and perform, and if they don’t someone else is going to have to get in and perform.”
Interior play was a particularly pressing question mark coming into the year, with the departure of all-state center Katlyn Carson, and the loss for the year of Walls, who started every game as a freshman last year.
Harbert affixed herself into the starting spot by the end of the regular season, the sophomore providing stout interior defense to the tune of 2.8 blocks per game. Kathryn Carson, Katlyn’s younger sister, has played steady off the bench as well, peppering box scores for an average stat line of five rebounds, one assist, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.
“We had Savannah last year who started as a freshman,” Parrish said. “Due to her injury, that opened the door for these other girls to come in and get an opportunity. They all have progressed faster than I thought they would from the beginning of the year. Hopefully they continue to get better each day.”
“They’ve really stepped up,” Addie Elliott said of the Huskies’ new faces. “They’ve given a lot of effort and energy coming in, knowing they have big shoes to fill from Katlyn [Carson] and everybody else from last year. They knew what they had to do, and they came in and did it.”
North’s new crew actually started the year with a 71-57 loss to Wayne, in a game that Parrish described as competitive until a one-sided fourth quarter.
Any worries that the season opener might have incurred for the Huskies seem far in the rearview now though. North proceeded to win their next 20 games, all but four of them by double digits. And in a long regular season, there was something to be gained in defeat.
“I think they learned from that game,” Parrish said. “And I think we’ve played in a lot of tough games since, and I can say we’re way better now than we were at the beginning of the season.”
Something both coach and player touched on was the improved environment within the team, something that has perhaps helped ward off the exterior pressures and allowed the Huskies to play freely.
Parrish pointed to the team’s senior pair of Toland and Elliott as the primary provocateurs on that front.
“They’ve been great leaders this year, all the kids get along on this team, they’re out on the court smiling, having fun,” Parrish said. “We haven’t had a whole lot of that the last couple years. We’ve been successful for those years, but this year they seem to be enjoying it more. They’ve been great leaders and hopefully they lead us on to the end of the season.”
“We haven’t had that the last couple years,” Toland said. “This year it just feels like everybody’s excited to practice, excited to get better and work everyday. We try to motivate everybody, keep everybody going — everybody has off-days, it’s our job to keep them up and happy and not getting down on themselves.”
The Huskies finished their regular season earlier than most, wrapping up with a 73-50 win over Preston on Feb. 8.
With two weeks between their last win and a sectional game against either Weir or Oak Glen on Feb. 23, North has used that time to get healthy while staying ready for the most important games of the year. This year will be the first time many on the team will step onto the floor for high school postseason basketball.
“We’ve had a few kids sick this week, and this is a good week for that to happen,” Parrish said. “You’ve got some time, and then hopefully everyone’s healthy and feeling better for the next few days of practice, and we get ready for the sectional game on Thursday.”
“We’ve been doing a lot of conditioning, a lot of shooting in preparing for sectionals,” Freels said. “Just trying to stay sharp, stay in-shape.”
North has beaten both Weir and Oak Glen twice each this year.
Since their very first outing of the year, North Marion hasn’t stumbled with their new supporting cast around Toland, Freels and Elliott. With their eyes on the big one, now it’s full speed ahead.
“Our team’s pretty close, and I feel like we’ve seen everybody step up and do what they were supposed to do to get us to where we’re at now,” Elliott said. “Now it’s just the time where we need to grind and keep it going to the finish line.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.