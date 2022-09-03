RACHEL — North Marion's defense has been formidable all year, with two shutouts in four games, and a total of three goals allowed between the remaining two.
The Huskies (2-2) only allowed two goals against the Oak Glen Golden Bears (5-0-2) on Saturday, but the visiting Golden Bears' defense was even stronger, as North couldn't break through in a 2-0 defeat.
"We've been really heavily focused on defense this year," Oak Glen head coach Bill Watts said. "We've been an offensive team historically, but we've put an emphasis on defense this year. We've done a good job these first seven games keeping teams to minimum shots on goal, good opportunities. That's been important for us."
North Marion had their share of possession time throughout the game, but the Golden Bears consistently took the upper hand at midfield, and used it to put pressure on North's backline which made the Huskies work hard for their own offensive opportunities.
Gabrielle Conaway, Savannah Walls, Brooklyn Jackson, and goalie Kayla Moore — who North Marion head coach Garett Mock said were recovering from both an illness and an injury Saturday — all had good showings defensively, with the freshman Jackson getting multiple takeaways and Moore finishing with five saves.
"North Marion's a very good defensive team," Watts said. "We knew it was going to be hard to score here, they're always hard. I think last year we beat them 1-0, it's always been close games with them. When you play them it's going to be physical, they're going to have a solid defense, they're well-coached. So it's just a matter of being patient and finishing opportunities."
Oak Glen broke through in the 26th minute, as Kami Ward smoked a shot past North's goalie, who had come out to the edges of the box.
After the Golden Bears gained a lead, they were conservative in holding players back on defense, and jammed up the Huskies' offense. Oak Glen led 1-0 at halftime.
"It's hard to get past seven, eight players," Mock said. "When they clog up the back like that it can be hard to get through. We have the speed to do it, we just didn't do it today."
North Marion had four shots on goal in the first half and only two in the second half. The Huskies' Bella Haymond had two well-placed crossers in the second half, but with so many bodies around the goal, North could not capitalize.
Adalie Besedich did manage a well-struck ball for North in the 49th minute to Oak Glen's goal, but Golden Bear goalie Alexus Greenlief made a good save to keep the Huskies blanked on the scoreboard.
Kami Ward was a big reason behind Oak Glen's commanding midfield play Saturday, and she added an assist to her stat sheet from the midfield late in the game. Getting her first touch right in the center of the pitch, Ward maneuvered all the way to North's left corner, before kicking a short cross to Carson Barr for a clean shot that found the back of the net and widened the gap for the Golden Bears.
"They have a lot of speed up front," Mock said. "We held strong — I feel like that first goal was just a misstep on our part, and we regrouped. We had a lot of shots there at the end of the first half and we had a lot of shots at the end of the second half. We had a lot of shots on goal we just couldn't connect."
North will look to improve their offensive output back to where it was earlier in the year, when they beat Berkeley Springs 12-0 and Keyser 3-0, in their next matchup against Buckhannon-Upshur on Sept. 6.
"We have six solid players who have played for years, and this is year two and three for all of our defense," Mock said. "Our defense is strong, we just need to get our offense up and scoring now."
