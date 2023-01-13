FAIRMONT — Through three quarters, the North Marion Huskies looked to have their clash with the Ripley Vikings under lock and key.
In the fourth quarter however, things got interesting.
Though the Vikings turned a 16-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter into a four-point deficit with a minute to play, North Marion managed to batten down the hatches and leave their first matchup of the East Fairmont Classic with a 55-48 win.
North Marion scored the first six points of Friday’s game and led 19-9 after the first quarter and 31-20 at halftime.
Ahead 46-30 after three quarters, North Marion head coach Mike Parrish laid out the next quarter himself.
“Turnovers and transition baskets, we did better at that [in the first quarter,]” Parrish said. “Then in the fourth quarter we didn’t. We come out to that fourth quarter, we’re up 16, miss three layups, take a three, miss it, come down and give up five offensive rebounds — we let them get right back in the game.”
Six second-chance points in quick succession had Ripley pulling within nine, down 48-39 with 4 minutes to play. A crafty floater by the Vikes’ Erin Ryan brought her team within seven, 48-41.
Offensive rebounding played in Ripley’s favor in the fourth, an effort spearheaded by Mckennan Hall, who was active on the glass despite her shorter stature.
“She’s a strong guard,” Parrish said of Hall. “She’s their leading rebounder, and that’s because she gives effort and she goes and gets rebounds.”
The Huskies responded with a two-pointer, but Ripley’s Abby Eastman nailed a free throw-line jumper and got hit on the arm to boot, converting a three-point play and coming within six.
Two minutes remained in the ball game, and North Marion played patiently. The Huskies moved the ball around until Olivia Toland was fouled on the floor, and sent to the line for a one-and-one. Toland made both and stretched the lead to eight.
Ripley came right back down the court and scored, and managed to force a turnover on defense in short order. Eastman drew a foul, made both her free throws, and all of a sudden a 16-point lead had been slashed to four, 52-48 with 1 minute to play.
The Huskies were fouled again and stepped up to the line for more crunch-time foul shots. Though the first half of the one-and-one missed, North swarmed the ball after the rebound, and forced a crucial turnover.
Addie Elliott took her turn shooting free throws next, and drained both to effectively put the game out of reach, ahead 54-48 with 20 seconds to play.
Kathryn Carson shot 1-2 at the foul line in the final seconds of the game to reach the final 55-48 total. With the final foul shots, North went 5-7 at the line down the stretch — clutch points for a game that got tight in a hurry.
“You’re holding the ball, you’ve got the lead, and you’ve got to go to the foul line and knock them down,” Parrish said. “This year we’re doing a lot better at that than what we did over the summer.”
Olivia Toland led all scorers with 21 points, also swiping five steals. Toland helped spur North’s fast start with six points in the first quarter, while teammate Addie Elliott scored seven.
North’s full-court press forced Ripley into making long, lofting passes that the Huskies were able to pick off and take for high-percentage looks in transition. The Vikings would settle down as the game wore on, but the damage had already been done by the end of the first.
Emma Freels scored 14, Elliott scored nine, Aubrey Hamilton scored four, Kathryn Carson scored three, and the Huskies got two points from both Brooklynn Jackson and Kierrabelle Harbert.
Ripley’s Sophie Nichols scored 18 to pace her team, Eastman scored 13, Ryan added 11, Hall four, and Morgan Shanklin two.
North plays Washington in the second leg of the East Fairmont Classic on Saturday.
