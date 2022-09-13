RACHEL — The North Marion Huskies rose to the occasion Tuesday, scoring a big win on their home turf against a conference foe. The Huskies (5-3) beat the Philip Barbour Colts (6-3) 4-2, utilizing big games from Lanie Richards, Dakota Mundell, and a defense that was headlined by keeper Kayla Moore and her 17-save performance.
Philip Barbour made it to the state championship game last season, and for a Huskies team looking to make strides forward this season, North saw the game as a great step.
“Last year, we had a pretty tough season, and this year we’re trying to work up our confidence,” North Marion’s Gabby Conaway said. “We know we’re a better team, we encourage each other to keep a positive attitude and we needed this win to prove to ourselves that we can do it.”
“I’ve been telling the girls all year, we’ve just got to connect the goals,” North Marion head coach Garett Mock said. “We have the speed up front to do it, and we finally started realizing it. We’re starting to come together as the team we knew we always were, but it took them awhile to figure it out.”
North got on the board first in unique fashion — a double bank-shot by Lanie Richards in the 11th minute that ricocheted from the cross bar to a goalpost and into the goal.
Philip Barbour put a dozen more shots on goal than North Marion, many of them hard-hit balls.
The Colts’ Layna Grassi had one such shot in the 15th minute, bursting between two Huskies defenders for a strong straightaway strike, but North keeper Kayla Moore made one of what would turn out to be many impressive saves, deflecting the shot and keeping her team ahead.
Moore’s busy day in-between the posts played a huge part in the victory, as the junior goalkeeper has led a formidable Huskies defense through the season.
“She had a phenomenal game. I don’t know what we’d do without her,” Conaway said.
“We have a pretty good defense, but she’s so important and I don’t know what we’d do without her.”
Conaway was part of a backline that seldom allowed Philip Barbour to get close to Moore — while the Colts were able to get good looks on-goal, they all (but one) were from intermediate to long range.
Conaway, Savannah Walls, Natalie Hibbs, Aubrey Barrett and Megan Darrah put in a full day’s work in support of Moore.
Kayla's a junior, she's played goalie since she was 10, so she has a lot of experience and we really count on her and depend on her. Without her we would not be where we are."
“Our defense held strong,” Mock said. “I felt like our defense really held them off. We knew Philip Barbour had some very fast forwards that can really shoot the ball, some real good players.
“Kayla’s a junior, she’s played goalie since she was 10, so she has a lot of experience and we really count on her and depend on her. Without her we would not be where we are.”
North’s Dakota Mundell extended North’s lead to 2-0 in the 32nd minute with a shot from the left wing.
Mundell struck again with under a minute to play in the first half — using her body to shield a pass from Colts defenders, Mundell wheeled around and after one touch smoked a shot into the top right corner of the goal to send the Huskies into halftime up 3-0.
Moore had 12 saves at halftime.
In the 49th minute of play, Moore deflected yet another shot, but Philip Barbour’s Arrington Sparks had crashed down, and was in perfect position for a follow-up into the back of the net.
Philip Barbour trailed 3-1 after the goal, but North would answer not long after with Richards’ second goal of the night.
North Marion’s defense held off the Colts’ attempts at rebuttal, but Philip Barbour had doubled-down on their strategy to crash on the goal after every shot. After Moore had made a diving save and pinned a shot to the ground, Colts attackers went for a follow-up, and after a scrum around the goal, Moore was injured and had to leave the game.
Philip Barbour capitalized on Moore’s absence mere minutes after, with Sparks scoring her second goal of the game with a looping shot that found the back of the net.
After the Colts score, Moore re-entered, and held off any further offense to secure the win and give North a big boost heading into their next game, a Thursday trip to Bridgeport.
