FAIRMONT — The North Marion Huskies didn’t show any rust on the road Thursday, beating the rival Fairmont Senior Polar Bears 9-3 after having not played since last Monday.
The Huskies put together three, three-run innings Thursday, displaying heads-up baserunning to leave no runs on the table in a game where their bats were good, but not quite on fire.
On the mound, Cole Malnick put together another great performance, striking out 11 batters while scattering four hits and four walks across six innings. After Malnick issued a walk to start the seventh, Landon Adams came in relief to record three straight outs and slam the door on the game.
For the Polar Bears, unearned runs was the blemish of the night. Five of the Huskies’ nine runs were deemed unearned Thursday. Offensively, Evan Dennison drove in two of the Bears’ three runs, cranking a home run over the right field fence in the fourth and driving in a runner on a sacrifice grounder in the fifth.
Dennison’s second RBI got the Bears within three after five innings, 6-3, but a error and hit-by-pitch in the top of the sixth helped load the bases early, and Fairmont Senior walked in two runners with two outs. A third crossed the plate before the inning’s end, and the Bears’ bats couldn’t muster anymore against Malnick, who recorded two strikeouts in the bottom of the sixth before Adams finished the game in the seventh.
The six-inning effort by Malnick came after the senior had been well-rested.
“So far this week, we’ve basically won four games,” North Marion head coach Vic Seccuro said. “And going in, we knew we were going to be playing every day. I scheduled the pitchers just to go 30, 40 pitches and have them come back in a couple days. With Cole, we’d held him out since last Monday, that’s 10 days in all, which is what we wanted because we knew it might be a marathon-type of pitching performance. And he went the max tonight.”
“I thought he did an outstanding job keeping them off-balance. And then Landon comes in and throws the offspeed and closes it out.”
Malnick was clocked above 80 miles per hour on his fastball into the fifth inning. Stamina is something that’s been a noted improvement coming into the season.
“Ya I’m trying to work on [my stamina],” Malnick said. “In the past it’s died off towards the end of the game — but right now, the more I pitch, the better it seems to get.”
While Malnick limited their opponent’s offense, the Huskies’ own offense thrived off pressuring the Bears on the base paths. The third inning encapsulated North’s attitude on the bases.
With Dylan Runner on second and Parker Kincell on first, an error to second base on a double-play attempt prompted Runner to round third and head home. The throw to the catcher was too high, and Runner slid in safely. After the throw sailed over the catcher’s head, Kincell, who had made it to third by that point, tried to head home himself. He was called out on a close throw from the catcher to the pitcher at the plate, but in the process, Cruz Tobin, who’d hit the ball in the first place, made it all the way to third.
Tobin would come in to score and make it a 3-0 ballgame on another grounder to the shortstop. All in all, the three innings that the Huskies scored were characterized by taking the extra base and playing aggressive.
“I just told the kids — the last three games, I’d criticized their base-running,” Seccuro said. “Tonight we ran the bases as well as we could in my opinion. We were aggressive, we took the extra base — I thought [Kincell] was safe when we tried to take two extra bases on that passed ball, but the umpire’s right there and I’m 90 feet away.”
“We executed a couple hit-and-runs, that worked for us. And we just put the ball in play, the bottom of our order did a nice job of that.”
Scoring opened in the third as Brock Martin doubled to right and Runner singled to left to bring him in. Dennison’s homer in the fourth made it 3-1, but North brought in three more in the top of the fifth — Kincell beat a throw to home on an Alex O’Neil ground ball, Will Lemasters drove in Malnick with a single to left, and Captain Weekly scored on a passed ball.
Kayson Nealy stole a bag and scored from second on a Gunner Riley double in the fifth, and Riley came in later in the inning off Dennison’s sacrifice.
Gavin Owens, Dylan Runner, and Cole Malnick each scored in the sixth.
North Marion and Fairmont Senior each play Friday, with North playing Herbert Hoover and Fairmont Senior playing Northern Garrett.
