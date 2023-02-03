RACHEL — A team’s senior night typically brings a new layer of excitement to the hardwood, but coming into Friday’s ceremonial game, North Marion head coach Mike Parrish had his concerns.
“Senior night, we usually don’t play well,” Parrish said. “I reiterated that to them, that’s it’s a big game, a county game, a rivalry game.
“It’s senior night, but you’ve got to have your heads ready to play, and we came out ready to play.”
The North Marion Huskies stayed locked in against the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears on Friday, the very seniors that the school celebrated being instrumental in an 89-42 win.
It was a special day for Husky seniors Olivia Toland and Addie Elliott, who both performed well, even with the added pageantry.
“There was a lot of excitement coming into the game,” Elliott said. “Senior night, knew we were going to have a big crowd, and we had to take care of business.”
Toland led the way with a game-high 35 points, paired with five rebounds, five assists and eight steals. Elliott scored 12 points along with six rebounds, an assist and five steals.
Brooklynn Jackson scored 13 for North Marion, and Emma Freels scored eight to go with five assists.
Eleven Huskies got into the scoring column by the end of the game. Kathryn Carson scored six and grabbed six rebounds. Aubrey Hamilton scored four, Audrey Hamilton scored three, and each of Kierrabelle Harbert, Dominica Cain, Cierra Parker and Haley Smith scored two.
North Marion led wire-to-wire, with a 33-8 advantage after the first quarter. North went on an 18-3 run to end the first.
North’s usual fast-paced frenetic style of both offense and defense paid dividends against the Polar Bears, with North forcing 10 turnovers in the first quarter and shooting 11-19, including a fast 4-6 start from distance.
The Huskies continued to expand their lead through scoring bursts. North entered halftime on a 20-5 run that had them ahead 54-21 at half.
North shot 43% from 3-point range Friday, led by Toland’s nearly-perfect 5 out of 6 day from deep.
For Fairmont Senior, sophomore Sadaya Jones led the way with 21 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Charlee Beresford scored seven, Sophie Starn scored five, Cam Morgan scored four, Joclyn Sylva scored three and Takia Daniels scored two.
Fairmont Senior moves to 5-12, and face Robert C. Byrd on Feb. 8. North Marion moves to 18-1, and will play Weir on Feb. 4, enjoying every game left with their pair of seniors.
“They’ve meant a lot to this program the last four years,” Parrish said of Elliott and Toland. “Great kids, great parents and family. They’re kids that we’re going to miss going to next season.”
Around the AreaBASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
East Fairmont 58, Liberty 33
(Kenly Rogers 17, Brooklyn Shupe 10, Tarayn Myers seven)
