SHORT GAP, W.V.a — Parker VanMeter scored three touchdowns, leading Frankfort High to a 41-20 victory over North Marion High Friday night at Frankfort Stadium.
VanMeter scored two touchdowns in the first half. His first came in the final minute of the quarter from 19 yards away. He found the end zone early in the second quarter on a two-yard run. VanMeter scored again from the two yard line in the third quarter.
Luke Robinette scored on a quarterback sneak from a yard out to give the Falcons a early lead. The Huskies responded with a seven-yard pass from Casey Minor to Landon Frey for a touchdown.
Minor found Parker Kindell for a 41-yard completion that went for six points in the third quarter.
Isaiah Singley made it a one score game late in the third on a three-yard run. After trailing 21-8 at halftime, North Marion trailed 27-20 entering the fourth quarter.
John Anderson sealed the game for Frankfort with two rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter. The first was from 16 yards out and the second was a 23-yard score.
The Falcons improve to 8-1 while the Huskies drop to 7-2. North Marion hosts Liberty next week while Frankfort hosts Keyser.
