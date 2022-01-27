RACHEL — When North Marion dropped to 2-5 shortly after the new year, head coach Steven Harbert knew his team had a decision to make.
“When we went 2-5, we played some of the best teams in the state,” Harbert said. “And when you’re 2-5 you have two options, you’re at a crossroads. Which way do you go; are you going to go down the path of ‘pity me, we played a tough schedule,’ or is that tough schedule going to prepare us when we get into conference play.
Five games later, and it looks like the Huskies took the right path as they pushed their record to 7-5 after an overpowering 67-47 home win over the Lincoln Cougars (3-6).
North leaned on some new and some old advantages in their play against the Cougars. A 39-26 rebounding edge, 12-9 assist-to-turnover differential, and an incredibly hot shooting start all compounded towards a 20-point victory against their inter-conference foe.
North shot 9-17 in the first quarter, and the Huskies earned their baskets with aggressive attacks to the rim. Parker Kincell and Harley Sickles looked decisive in North’s first two possessions, going right through Lincoln’s interior defenses to set the tone for the night.
The Huskies made their first four two-point shots (with two missed 3-pointers mixed in), and Lincoln had to recompose themselves down 8-0 at the 5:00 mark in the first.
Kincell personified the Huskies’ hot start, as the senior guard looked confident in every move he made in the first quarter, garnering three assists in the first frame, including a perfectly threaded pass to the corner for a Cruz Tobin 3-ball that lifted North ahead 15-4 with 2:19 to go in the first.
North led 19-8 at the end of one quarter. The Huskies had six assists on nine field goals as Harbert watched a focus in practice come to light in-game.
“We promote one extra,” he said. “We tell our guys one more, that’s the extra pass. When you catch people in rotations, and they’re closing out on you, usually there’s one extra pass you can make and that guy’s going to be the guy that’s open. We promote that in practice, we communicate it in practice. They’re doing a better job, and ultimately we promote playing for each other. We don’t play for anybody except the guys in that locker room.”
As the second quarter opened up, Lincoln looked like they’d taken a page from North’s playbook, scoring with great efficiency inside. The two teams started trading baskets, and the Huskies’ lead began to shrink.
Up 24-18 with 3:30 to go in the half, Harbert pressed his team to lock in on defense, yelling from the bench after a score for his team to get a stop.
They responded by not allowing another Lincoln point the rest of the quarter. North cruised into the locker rooms with a 33-18 lead after keying in on the less glamorous end.
“We communicated better,” Harbert said of his team’s defense from the second quarter-onwards. “We weren’t good early in the season about talking and communicating. That’s something that has been a focal point every single day, communicating. We want to be able to switch between a couple defenses based on the game plan. We got a stop, switched to a 2-3 zone at one point, got a stop there, we switch back to man-to-man, get a stop there. Then it’s just kind of a waterfall effect after that.”
In the second half, North further increased their lead, in no small part due to increased production from two key players.
Tariq Miller finished the first half with nine, and was even better in the second, scoring 15 second-half points to finish with 24 to go with three rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Preston Williams was limited in the first half after getting two quick fouls, but put in eight points in the second.
Miller scored seven of North’s 15 third quarter points to put the Huskies ahead 48-32 after three.
North had 14 offensive rebounds, an advantage that was more pronounced in the second half. Working the boards snuffed out any hope of a Lincoln comeback, and North’s Sickles and Tobin led the way with four offensive boards each.
“It’s been that way all year,” Harbert said of his team’s rebounding. “We want to crash the boards, we want to get rebounds, and usually those offensive rebounds can come back as an easy stick back. We’re aggressive in practice in crashing the boards, and that’s just their mindset. They’re aggressive, they’re playmakers.”
Sickles finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Williams added eight rebounds to his eight points. Tobin totaled 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Kincell finished with two points, four rebounds and three assists. Malachi Funkhouser had four points, an assist, a rebound and a steal. Landon Frey supplied two points and six rebounds. Casey Minor scored the final two points of North’s game.
Lincoln’s Westin Heldreth led the Cougars in scoring with 20, and Sam Bart joined him in double figures with 10.
The Huskies have a tidy win-streak going, and will look to continue it while staying in-conference against Grafton on Friday.
“I feel like we have probably the best conference in the state. So that schedule has prepared us to play against the teams we’ve played. This week is a tournament-type week, you got Lincoln today, you got Grafton on Friday and you have Wheeling Central on Saturday. I think our schedule and our guys’ maturity has played a big part in our win streak.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.