FAIRMONT — To say that playing along the offensive line is hard is sort of self-evident because football, in general, is hard.
But offensive linemen have unique difficulties. They’re the first ones blamed and the last ones acknowledged. It’s been said that an offensive lineman is like a referee — if they’re doing their job right, you won’t even notice them.
That’s certainly not true in many cases — who doesn’t love seeing a big pancake, or a defender get driven out of the play ‘Blindside’ style. But the position group is still often overlooked, even when they’re essential to a team’s success. For a team like the North Marion Huskies, who have scored 31, 53, 37 and 60 points each of their last four games — all victories — their five men in the trenches are certainly essential.
The man tasked with coaching their unit, Gary Lanham, has coached at North Marion the last four seasons. But his familiarity with coaching, and with the area, goes far beyond that. An offensive line coach with Fairmont State University from 2001 to 2012, Lanham now applies that experience to the Huskies line.
“These guys are eager to learn,” Lanham said. “They’re good film-watchers, I grade them and they get a sheet on Monday that tells them how many pluses and how many minuses they had. We watch a lot of film, coming from the college game, the film don’t lie, and I want to show them as much as we can what they’ve done wrong and then try to correct it.”
“They coach us up great,” North’s Kaden Hovatter said. “Throughout the whole week they’re watching us. If you make a mistake, they’re correcting you, they figure out what you need to do to get better. Anything they can do, they do to help you.”
“It’s definitely a grind,” North’s Logan Musgrave said. “We have to do the right things and they coach us up pretty well if we do anything wrong, so I’d say they prepare us pretty well.”
Musgrave and Hovatter — or as his coaches and teammates call him, Hove — are the two seniors along the offensive line. Beside them are juniors Ethan Martin and Connor Hayes, and sophomore Nate Miller.
“That’s a group that we came into camp with not a whole lot of experience,” head coach Daran Hays said. “Some youth there, a couple sophomores in the mix and a couple of inexperienced juniors. Obviously, Hove and Musgrave provide the bulk of the experience.”
“Logan’s been a three-year starter for us, and Hove, this is really his first year playing a lot of snaps on offense,” Lanham said. “He’s been a defensive starter for three years. But these other guys are starting to gel, we’re getting better each week. Logan is the glue, and Hove makes sure that we’re getting everything called and identified.”
While the five-man unit is starting to work as one, it might come as no surprise that the seniors are the most vocal ones on the field.
“Logan really understands it totally,” Lanham said. “Hove does too, he’s one of the smartest guys out there. Logan gets us lined up, gets us going. He had played center earlier in the year, he’s now playing guard. He gets us lined up and gets everything identified for us.”
“Myself and Kaden have played together for awhile,” Musgrave said. “But most of the other o-linemen, I hadn’t gotten a whole lot of varsity reps with them this year. But I’d still say we’ve been working together pretty well.”
Even still, in a position where losing a rep or being on the wrong page only a few times a game can be fatal, the group is still looking to improve.
“We have plays where everything comes together really well,” Hovatter said. “We’ll have plays where we’re working as one big unit and everything flows perfectly. Then we’ll have our plays where two different guys will do two different things and mess everything up. So it ain’t perfect but we’re seeing more and more times where we know what we’re supposed to do. We just need to start getting that down every single time.”
“I’d say the correct answer is we’re never where we want to be,” Musgrave said. “We always want to be better. But, I’d say we’re definitely better than we were at the start of the season.”
After a thorny start, where multiple games in the early part of North’s schedule were pushed back due to COVID concerns and cases among the team, the Huskies didn’t take much time to get back in high gear. Since returning from an over two-week absence, North Marion has been undefeated, and have lit up the scoreboard on offense.
With stars like quarterback Brody Hall and receiver Tariq Miller, North’s offense has been overpowering since they returned to the field against Preston County, as they’ve averaged more than 45 points per game ever since. Smooth sailing on offense is usually a sign things are going well up front.
“There’s the cliché — as you go, the offensive line goes,” Lanham said. “They have to be able to play. We’ve got great backs, we’ve got a great quarterback, we’ve got great receivers, we feel like if we can give him a little bit of time to sit in the pocket, he’s going to complete passes. We love our run game and we keep getting better, the last two weeks we’ve really grown up front. We’ve rotated some guys, some guys are moving to new positions but we’re really starting to settle down and feel comfortable where they are.”
Improvement along the line has enabled North’s offense to open up and play whatever style of football they think will work for them.
“We’re a multiple offense,” Lanham said. “We run some zone and stuff like that but I think we’re good in the power game too. We’re also becoming a really good pass-blocking team as well. In the past couple years we’ve done a really good job of that and it’s continued. The big thing is, we want to be physical. We want to play smart, limit the holding calls, obviously, but the main focus has been being more physical up front and trying to dominate the line of scrimmage.”
For all the physical demands of the position, it’s the mental side which has most impressed Huskies’ coaches. North has a wide variety of run and pass blocking schemes, and focuses on three or four of them for each week’s matchup.
“They’re really solid in pass protection,” Hays said. “They allow us to run the football, and they really have a good understanding of what we’re trying to do in terms of who we turn free in the RPO game, who we turn free in the zone read game, because that kind of stuff can get really complicated, especially when you turn the H[-back] in to block. They’ve got to know who the heck he’s blocking as well, so their cognitive abilities probably exceed even their physical prowess.”
“We ask an awful lot of them [...] We talk a lot about taking care of the MDM’s, the most dangerous men. We do have various schemes where we’re gap blocking as opposed to zone blocking. We do pull, we do trap. We pull and kick, we pull and fold up inside. You couple that with the various pass protections, the hard play actions, and it can be a lot in terms of skills.”
A lot to handle, but if the returns the Huskies have seen lately are any indication, the line is handling it just fine. North has a matchup Friday night against the Frankfort Falcons, with a defense coming off a shutout win over Elkins. The offensive line will once again be tested as the Huskies look to keep pushing the pile all the way through the playoffs.
“They’re really good kids,” Lanham said. “And they’re smart. Playing on the line you’ve got to make a lot of calls, and things happen in a split second. I’m just proud to coach them, and we’ve got a great group. We’re looking for big things, our goal is to play in Wheeling.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.