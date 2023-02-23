RACHEL — The North Marion Huskies got the best of both worlds plus a star performance Thursday, edging out the Oak Glen Golden Bears on both the perimeter and the interior, while senior guard Olivia Toland scored 32 points in a 93-53 victory.
With the win, the Huskies secure the Class-AAA Region 1 Section 1 Championship, and move onto the Regional Championship next Wednesday against either Keyser or Hampshire.
“We had a lot of time off to just work on the little things that we need to before states,” Toland said after the game. “We were all really anxious to play because we’ve had so much time off. The energy just showed, we’ve been practicing really hard and doing a lot of conditioning. I think that showed.”
The Huskies hibernated for two weeks between their final regular season game and Thursday, but didn’t have much rust to show for it, leading 27-14 after the first quarter, a period where North shot 10/23 and forced nine Golden Bear turnovers.
“We played games against each other all those days,” North Marion head coach Mike Parrish said of his team’s time off. “A couple of days where we played three quarters, one day where we played two quarters, had a ‘halftime,’ and played two quarters.
“We didn’t play any games with anybody else but we played with our own team and I think that helped keep us ready and fresh.”
Toland pulled together a raucous start to the playoffs, scoring 32 points to go with eight rebounds and six assists.
Three other Huskies joined Toland in double figures, each of them coming from hot shooting days from 3.
Meya Kotsko shot 5/5 from deep to finish with 15 points, three assists and three rebounds off the bench. Addie Elliott shot 4/5 from distance to finish with 14 points, while Emma Freels shot 3/6 from 3-point range, ending with 14 points and a game-high five steals.
On the day, North Marion shot 16/31 from 3, a scalding-hot night helping the Huskies pull away and stay away from Oak Glen.
“Everybody was hitting shots,” Parrish said. “Everybody was contributing — think we had four or five in double figures and that’s good balance.”
“It just gives everyone confidence going into the postseason,” Toland said. “We don’t want anyone doubting themselves when they get put in a tough game situation. If we make it to states, we want to come in confidently shooting the ball, so this helped tonight.”
Disparate offensive attitudes showed from the get-go, with North bombing away from outside while Oak Glen worked for shots in-close. The Golden Bears converted the shots they got at a high rate, shooting 12/25 in the first half, but 17 first-half turnovers cut off their offense at the knees.
Meanwhile, North had canned nine 3’s in the first half, and led 58-30 going into the locker rooms.
“That’s when we’re at our best,” Parrish said. “When we’re forcing turnovers, running the floor and moving the ball and hitting shots. That’s our game plan.”
While much of the offense came from quick scores off North’s notoriously nasty full-court press, in the half court, North worked the ball to the high post against Oak Glen’s zone defense, sophomore Kathryn Carson usually manning the high pivot, where she made deft passes to shooters for clean looks.
“We’ve been doing that the last few games,” Parrish said. “We didn’t do it a lot early on, a lot of teams were playing off-man defense. Kathryn’s a real good passer out of the high post and that led to a lot of open shots.”
North Marion shot 51% from 3-point range, while Oak Glen shot 4/16 from distance. The Huskies won the turnover battle, 28-12, against the visiting Golden Bears.
While the differential came from downtown and in the turnover column, North sealed the deal by out-rebounding their opponent 33-22, sophomore Aubrey Hamilton led the field with 10 rebounds. Toland grabbed eight and Carson snatched five for the Huskies.
Oak Glen’s Alexus Greenlief led the Golden Bears in scoring with 14 points from seven field goals, showing composure in the in-between areas of the floor and punishing North Marion with floaters and push-shots around the rim.
Greenlief’s production came entirely from the field. Oak Glen shot 5/7 from the foul line, while North shot 15/19.
Sidney Brown scored eight points for the Golden Bears. Sarah Brown scored seven, Carson Barr and Kamela Ward each scored six, Haylee Clark scored five, Elizabeth Kell scored four, Reecelyn Craig scored two and Kensington McConnachie scored one.
For North Marion, Aubrey Hamilton, Brooklynn Jackson and Kathryn Carson each scored six points to round out the scoring sheet.
North Marion now rests until next Wednesday, where they host a regional championship game against either Keyser or Hampshire.
Around the AreaBASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Fairmont Senior 63, Liberty 34
East Fairmont 74, Robert C. Byrd 52 (E. Parr 25, J. Crouso 20)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.