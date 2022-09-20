RACHEL — Progress isn’t always pretty.
While the North Marion High soccer team has had impressive wins this season against teams like Buckhannon-Upshur and Philip Barbour, their last two games have been ties — but ties against two formidable teams in Linsly and, on Tuesday evening, Robert C. Byrd.
“I’m overly proud of these girls and what they came from,” North Marion head coach Garett Mock said. “We’ve beaten a lot of teams we’d never beaten before; we tied a lot of teams we’ve never tied before. We’re moving up.”
“RCB is a really good team, they’re really aggressive and they pass really well, but I believe this should’ve been a win for us tonight.”
North played Robert C. Byrd to a draw Tuesday, ending the 80 minutes of play tied 1-1.
The Huskies broke through first in the 60th minute, with Caroline Furbee punching in a goal off a corner kick, but the Eagles responded with a goal from Brookelynn Washington in the 71st minute.
Much of Tuesday’s game came down to midfield play, with North’s midfielders doing their part, pressuring the Eagles and helping keep the Huskies on the attack.
The jolt North’s midfield gave the team Tuesday does not come by coincidence — it comes from the Huskies finally getting healthy.
“[The midfield] were picking it back up again on Saturday against Linsly, they helped us a lot then, and then this game they came ready,” Mock said. “I told the girls if they control the field we can win, and they see it.
“They’re seeing it. Almost all my midfielders are back to full force — finally, almost halfway through the season. And that’s really helping us.”
Speed and good passing in the midfield led to some narrowly-missed opportunities in the first half, like a direct kick in the 40th minute that set up a near-goal for North, but at the half neither team had broken open the scoring.
North began getting more pressure on Byrd’s goal in the early-goings of the second half, putting up a few shots, though not shots on goal.
Still, the Huskies seemed to feel the momentum shift, and in the 60th minute, North got a corner kick, and after the kick bounced short of the goal, feet were flying all around until Caroline Furbee finally punched in a shot to give North a 1-0 lead.
The shift in play was not by coincidence either. Mock said his team switched from a 4-4-2 formation to a 4-3-3 at the end of the first half and start of the second. The 4-3-3 was new to the team, having only practiced it a handful of times, but it paid dividends Tuesday.
“Overall our team played phenomenal,” Mock said. “We had great passing, our offense just switched to a new formation and we took that in stride, we’d only practiced that twice. My girls, they’re starting to figure it out. I’ve got almost all of my players healthy, so we can have a little bit deeper of a rotation now. It helps having all the girls able to contribute.”
Byrd got a corner kick of their own in the 65rth minute, but North Marion keeper Kayla Moore snagged the ball out of the air to quash the scoring try. But Byrd would not be held without a score for much longer.
A yellow card in the midfield against the Huskies gave the Eagles a direct kick in the 71st minute, and the kick landed in an awkward spot in front of the goal. North’s keeper sallied out to try and retrieve the ball, but Byrd’s Brookelynn Washington got there first, and tied the game with a swift strike into the back of the net.
“Late we just had a misplay,” Mock said. “Our defense was where it needed to be, the ball just got through. We messed up, our goalie just missed it, and it’s nothing against them, it happens. You can only take so many shots on goal as the keep before you misses one.”
The last nine minutes had an obvious intensity, with both teams playing physical and desperately searching for a goal. North’s Moore made a reflexive save in the 77th minute on a direct kick from about 20 yards out to preserve the tie, and neither team could scratch across a score before the final buzzer sounded.
Both teams will look to get back in the win column on Thursday — North Marion at Liberty High in Harrison County, Robert C. Byrd at home against Buckhannon-Upshur.
