FAIRMONT — For the first time since 2001, the North Marion Huskies are hosting a playoff game. Standing between them and the prospect of sending their home crowd home happy is the Grafton Bearcats.
The Huskies are the six-seed opposed to the Bearcats’ 11-seed, though the two schools’ records are similar, with North standing at 7-2 and Grafton at 8-2.
Both teams have been involved with forfeitures this season, with North Marion taking a forfeit loss to Lincoln and Grafton taking a forfeit win over Phillip Barbour.
Grafton is making a bit of history themselves, as this is their first playoff appearance in 10 years. The Bearcats have scored 40 or more points each of the last five games they have played, as they bring a balanced attack to the gridiron.
Quarterback Tanner Moats has plenty of receiving weapons to sling the ball to, such as Kaden Delaney, Justin Spiker, and Alex Hess. Moats has put together a sterling season to this point, working the intermediate levels of the field and protecting the ball on his way to putting up 16 touchdowns, just two interceptions, and nearly 1,500 yards passing.
On the ground, Grafton’s primary back is Arron Barker, but expect the Bearcats to get a multitude of runners involved in the ground game.
While the Bearcats piled up eight wins this season, they have not played a team at the level of North Marion to this point. Their losses were to East Fairmont and Lincoln, and none of their eight wins were against playoff teams. They beat three Class-A teams, the highest ranked of which was South Harrison at 24. Of the four teams they claimed victory over in Class-AA, Liberty (Harrison) was the highest ranked at 24. They also beat Buckhannon-Upshur, ranked 29 in Class-AAA.
Grafton and North Marion are not too dissimilar in how they go about things offensively, with a fairly consistent run-pass balance. North quarterback Brody Hall has played well in his senior season, passing for 1,229 yards and 10 touchdowns while also making an equal impact as a runner, going for 329 yards and seven touchdowns.
As far as his receivers go, the only place to start is Tariq Miller. Miller has totaled 637 yards and seven touchdowns, but he is far from the only weapon North can count on. Cruz Tobin, Harley Sickles, Parker Kincell and Landon Frey are all more than capable in their own right.
Kincell is also part of a large and diverse group of runners for North. Kincell is the primary receiver out of the backfield, but Gavan Lemley has asserted himself as the top runner, with 447 yards and nine touchdowns. Brody Hess is also in the mix, with Miller and Hall remaining rushing threats as well. Balance has been a strength for North this season, and finding a good balance will be key against Grafton.
North has outscored their opponents 320-92, and held their opponents to under four yards per play.
Both North Marion and Grafton have had seasons to be proud of to this point — with the Huskies hosting a playoff game for the first time since 2001 and Grafton making the playoffs for the first time since 2011. The two teams will decide who can continue their season Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Woodcutter’s Stadium
