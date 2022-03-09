FAIRMONT — The Class-AAA State Tournament bracket released Tuesday, with the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears and North Marion Huskies each receiving their opponents for the Class-AAA State Quarterfinals set to take place March 16.
The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears (21-3), after a Regional Two Championship win over the Robert C. Byrd Eagles, drew the No. 3 in the tournament, and will play the No. 6 seed, the Herbert Hoover Huskies (19-6), on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.
Herbert Hoover comes into the Charleston Civic Center on a nine game win streak, with a postseason that includes wins over Midland Trail, Sissonville and Westside. The Huskies roster has three players who average double figures — junior Eli Robertson (16.3 points per game), senior Devin Hatfield (15.2), and freshman Dane Hatfield (12.5).
The North Marion Huskies punched their ticket to the state tournament after a road victory against Berkeley Springs, 49-40, where the Huskies erased a 6-point deficit in the third quarter by ripping off a 13-0 run between the third and fourth.
Harley Sickles, North’s leading scorer and rebounder, returned from injury in that game, scoring 14 points. The Huskies get him back just in time for Charleston. North makes their first trip to state since the 2013 season with their tournament berth.
North received the No. 8 seed in the tournament, and will play top-seeded Shady Spring (23-1), the defending Class-AAA champion. That game tips off on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
The Shady Spring Tigers are led by Braden Chapman, who has scored 18.1 points per game this season.
Complete Class-AAA Quarterfinals
No. 3 Fairmont Senior vs. No. 6 Herbert Hoover, March 16, 9:30 a.m.
No. 8 North Marion vs. No. 1 Shady Spring, March 16 5:30 p.m.
No. 7 Scott vs. No. 2 Logan, March 16, 1:00 p.m.
No. 5 Grafton vs. No. 4 Wheeling Central Catholic, March 16, 9:00 p.m.
