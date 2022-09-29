FAIRMONT — The lights have been bright for many a game this season, but a Friday matchup between a 5-0 team that has steam-rolled through opponents, and the reigning Class-AA state champions — with the added theatrics of a storied county rivalry? Lights don’t get much brighter than that.
The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears (3-2) will travel up US Route 250 on Friday to Woodcutters Stadium for a high-profile contest against the North Marion Huskies (5-0) in a game that should capture Marion County’s attention.
“It’s always a great atmosphere,” Fairmont Senior head coach Nick Bartic said. “It’s a good, old school, in-county high school rivalry. I think our schedule leading up to this point prepares us for that kind of environment.
“We’ve played in a lot of big-game atmospheres to this point, but I’m sure this one will be a little bit bigger than the rest. Our guys are really excited to get the opportunity to try and show what we can do.”
The Polar Bears are hoping to get back on the right side of things after dropping their last two games in heart-stopping fashion to Bridgeport and University. North Marion, meanwhile, is hoping to maintain a spotless record that has vaulted them to the top of the last two weeks’ WVSSAC Class-AA Football Rankings.
Stakes are high for both sides — the Polar Bears surely don’t want to tumble to .500, while a win for North would be a rubber stamp on their success to this point against an opponent with a championship pedigree.
North Marion and duel-threat quarterback Casey Minor will go up against a Fairmont Senior defense that has snagged eight interceptions to this point in the season, and has allowed no more than 24 points against teams that include Bridgeport, Linsly and University. The Polar Bears did allow 33 points to Preston after taking a 34-0 lead in the first quarter and letting bench players get plenty of run the rest of the way.
On the other side, the Huskies are preparing for the electric athleticism Fairmont Senior always brings to the field, with athletes like Dylan Ours, Germaine Lewis, Jayden Cheriza and Cannon Dinger a threat to score on any play.
“They’re winners,” North Marion head coach Daran Hays said. “That’s the biggest strength I think they have, they’re accustomed to winning and they do a lot of it. They’re really dynamic and explosive and they can score at any given moment.
“The biggest thing tomorrow is going to boil down to is which team can consistently execute, or keep their opponent from consistently executing and formulating drives. If we’re relying on drives we’ve got a decent chance but if we’re trying to match explosive play for explosive play it could be a long night. We’ve got to keep their speed in check and try to keep their quarterback uncomfortable.”
For the Polar Bears, they face a Huskies’ team that is coming off three straight shutout defensive performances, and forced three turnovers in their most recent game, a 35-0 win over Lincoln.
Offensively, North dots the field with rushing and passing threats, and has a number of players that can go off any given game. Against Lincoln, it was running back Aaron Hoffman, who rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns.
“We have to stay disciplined in all three phases of the game,” Bartic said. “On offense, we’ll have to take what the defense gives us, see what’s available. It’s not about pressing, just playing our game.
“For our defense, they do a great job of playing within a system where they’ll give you a dozen plays where they’re giving you multiple looks out of each of them. They really try to stress your rules and your alignments as a defense. Our guys are going to have to be very disciplined in what they’re reading and reacting to.”
The Polar Bears and Huskies traded heavyweight blows in their last matchup, a game where Fairmont Senior eventually defended their home turf in a 20-14 win. With North looking to hold court on their own home field this year, the climate up in Rachel should be at a fever pitch.
“We’re going to have an electric atmosphere here, but they’ll travel too. It’s not a long drive from Loop Park so they’ll definitely be here in full force as well,” Hays said. “I hope we both fill up the stadium and have a playoff-type atmosphere. I think both teams are playoff-caliber teams that could make deep runs. This should be fun.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.