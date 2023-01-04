RACHEL — The opening quarter of Wednesday’s game between North Marion and Buckhannon-Upshur went like clockwork.
North’s defense gets a stop, makes one pass up the floor, and lays the ball in for a score.
The Huskies got out to a 14-1 advantage through such means by the 4:00 mark of the opening frame, eventually leading 25-3 after the first quarter on their way to a decisive 74-37 victory over the Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers.
“We were flying around and running the floor,” North Marion head coach Mike Parrish said. “When we’re playing like that, we’re at our best. We haven’t really played like that all year but when we do that, that’s our best basketball. Flying around, forcing turnovers, getting up and down the floor, and making layups.”
Olivia Toland was a catalyst early, hurling three-quarter court passes to Aubrey Hamilton, Kierrabelle Harbert, Addie Elliott and Emma Freels for easy layups all in the first quarter.
Toland and Freels each scored eight points in the first quarter against Buckhannon-Upshur, ending with 27 and 17 points, respectively.
Toland drained six 3-pointers against the Bucs to help her way to 27, and also recorded seven assists, four rebounds and two steals. Freels added four assists, three rebounds and three steals to go with her 17.
“That’s the kind of game we need out of them,” Parrish said of Toland and Freels. “Flying around, hitting shots, having fun, that’s when they’re at their best. We need those two every night, every game.”
Defensively, the Huskies played the passing lanes aggressively out of their full-court press to force turnovers, and Harbert made her presence known whenever the Bucs did make it down the court, swatting a pair of shots in the early-goings and finishing with five blocks, seven points and five rebounds.
“I think she set the tone early,” Parrish said. “They got to the rim there a couple times, she blocked a few shots, and they stopped bringing it in there as much. That was a big part of the game there early.”
Harbert, along with the likes of Kathryn Carson and Aubrey Hamilton, helped hold back a Buckhannon team with size inside.
Carson ended with six rebounds, four steals, an assist and a block. Hamilton ended with six points and four rebounds.
Rounding out the Huskies’ night, Addie Elliott ended with six points, four assists and four steals, Meya Kotsko scored four, Kya Huggins and Dominica Cain each scored three, and Brooklynn Jackson scored one.
North led 46-16 at halftime. For Buckhannon-Upshur, Kenna Maxwell led her team with 17 points, by making four 3-pointers Wednesday. Alyssa Abel scored six, Harley Dean scored four, Hodge’Nay Henderson and Gabby Park each scored three, and Kendal Currence and Kyndal Davis each scored two.
North next faces Elkins on the road Friday. They have now won their fourth straight game after dropping their season opener to Wayne.
Around the Area
Robert C. Byrd 49, East Fairmont 46
Philip Barbour 71, Fairmont Senior 56
