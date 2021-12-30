SHINNSTON — It’s a busy time of year for the North Marion Huskies.
Playing in their second night of what will be three straight days with games, North Marion (2-3) settled their business Wednesday at the Lincoln Holiday Tournament with a 74-54 win over Westside (2-5).
The 20-point victory comes after a loss the previous day against Winfield which left the Huskies sitting at 1-3, and left head coach Steven Harbert ready for a redo.
“I felt like we were disciplined, that was the key tonight,” Harbert said. “Last night, we weren’t disciplined. We were bad. Tonight, we were disciplined, and we scored 74.”
Preston Williams and Tariq Miller each scored 19 for the Huskies, who are looking to build off the win after a brutal schedule to start the year.
“It’s important to win anytime,” Harbert said. “With the schedule we’ve had, we’ve played the number one [team], the number two, and the number four. We played Westside and they’re not a bad team, and then we turn around tomorrow and play Wheeling Central, they’re number five. We’ve got a tough schedule but we keep preaching to the kids that it’s a marathon, not a sprint, and we’re looking down the road.
“That’s why we scheduled these three games in a row, you get to Charleston, that’s always the goal, and if you get there you may have to play three days in a row.”
North had to keep a marathon-mindset on Wednesday, as they trailed 22-18 after the first quarter despite hitting shots at a high clip, and making three 3’s, two from Cruz Tobin.
The Huskies had moved ahead by the end the second quarter, fueled by Williams, who scored six straight points for North to put them up 29-26 with 4:40 to go in the second. Williams ended with 11 points in the frame, and also generated a drive-and-dump opportunity for Harley Sickles, who put in a layup off Williams’ pass at the buzzer to give the Huskies the 39-37 lead going into half.
“Preston did what we asked him to do all year and that’s drive the basketball,” Harbert said. “Preston’s really good when he gets going at the rim. He’s strong, he spends a lot of time on his game, and he spends a lot of time in the weight room. So when he gets going downhill, he can be really good.”
“Then with any shooter, once you see the ball go in a couple times, next thing you know shots from the outside go in, and that happened tonight. We ask that of him, and I thought he did a great job tonight.”
The first half was competitive, and the lead swung between both teams at different times, but the second half was all Huskies. Offensive rebounding and a defense that never missed a beat led to a 20-4 advantage in the third quarter alone, and carried North across the finish line.
Westside didn’t score a point in the second half until the 3:33 mark of the third quarter, while the basket on the Huskies’ side seemed twice as wide. While Williams dominated the second quarter, the third was a egalitarian effort, with Cruz Tobin leading the way with fives points in the quarter, and six players registering a field goal.
Tobin finished with 15 points with three 3’s, two steals, and two assists.
North finished the night with 14 offensive rebounding, as Harley Sickles got half of that total by himself en route to a 16 point, 12 rebound game.
The Huskies’ two leading scorers, Williams and Miller, each stuffed the stat sheet beyond just scoring. Williams recorded five rebounds, an assist and two steals while Miller finished with six rebounds and four assists.
Parker Kincell harassed opposing ball-handlers all game while also setting his teammates up on the other end, totaling five assists, a team-best. Malachi Funkhouser finished with two points, a rebound, a steal and two blocks while Landon Frey finished with three points.
Evan Colucci was Westside’s top scorer, splashing in.
The work continues for North tomorrow when they return to Rachel to play Wheeling Central Catholic in their third game in as many days.
“Just got to continue to work and believe in what we’re telling them,” Harbert said. “They’re 15 to 18-year-old kids, and they have a lot of distractions from the outside, whether it be at home or wherever, so if they trust what we’re telling them, and they do what we’re telling them, and we hold them accountable to doing that, I think we’re going to be pretty good in the end.”
