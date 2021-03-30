RACHEL — What initially appeared as a surefire walk-over game for Class AAA No. 2 North Marion against visiting Philip Barbour on Tuesday quickly got a dash of intrigue when the Huskies took the floor without either of its all-state returnees in senior guard Karlie Denham and junior forward Katlyn Carson.
But whatever upset potential that briefly manifested in the first half for Philip Barbour in Rachel, was quickly erased at the outset of the second half, as the Huskies outscored the Colts 20-11 in the third quarter to take an 18-point lead into the fourth before eventually rolling to an 82-60 victory.
“They all stepped up, and that’s what I told them, I said, ‘Since we got a couple of kids out, the rest of us have to step up our game,’” said North Marion coach Mike Parrish of his team, “and they all stepped it up. Everyone who got in contributed.”
Parrish declined to give a reason or a timetable for Denham’s and Carson’s absences postgame, but even without its two tentpole stars, the Huskies (9-0) had plenty of other firepower waiting on deck. All-state honorable mention sophomore forward Olivia Toland and burgeoning freshman guard Emma Freels were the most logical candidates to fill the void left by Denham and Carson, and both players rose to the occasion as they ripped the Colts apart to combine for 41 points on 16-of-28 shooting, with 12 rebounds, 11 assists and four steals.
Toland’s full line included a team-best 22 points on 8-of-15 shooting, six rebounds, four assists and three steals, while Freels dropped 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting with six rebounds and seven assists.
“We knew we were down two players, so we had to step up our game and hustle even a lot more than usual,” said Freels, who shredded the Colts with decisive lefty drives to the hoop and a flurry of keen kickout passes to set up teammates. “I think we just realized we had to get to the rim and then keep it going.”
Alongside the Huskies’ recast star duo of Toland and Freels, North Marion also got double digit outings from senior guard Kennedy Beaty and sophomore forward Adryan Stemple, with 16 points and 11 points, respectively. Stemple also snatched 10 rebounds to snag a double-double, while Beaty, who had 14 of her 16 points in the second half, added five rebounds and three steals. And senior forward Taylor Kerere just missed the 10-point mark with nine points and six rebounds.
Alyssa Hill scored a team-high 15 points with eight rebounds and two assists for Philip Barbour, while Averi Carpenter, Emily Dennison and Brayln Sparks all each added 11 points. Carpenter and Dennison also grabbed nine rebounds and seven rebounds, respectively.
“They stepped it up tonight, but I told them now when we get our other players back, I still expect to get that production out of them,” Parrish said of his new starting five, which included Beaty and Kerere as the new starters. “But it’s good for them — it’ll give them some confidence and that will help us down the road.”
For the majority of the first half, however, that assuredness from the new-look Huskies was instead murmuring shakiness as they couldn’t shake a pesky Colts squad that flew through their press and diced up their 2-3 zone with snappy passing and on-the-mark shooting. Philip Barbour vaulted out to a 14-10 lead five minutes into the game, with Hill dropping half of those points, including a 3 from above the break.
And even after North Marion stormed back, first with a 11-0 run over the period’s final three minutes to take a 21-14 lead into the second quarter, and then with several other gut-punch runs in that second period, Philip Barbour stayed the course to hang around. The Colts started the second quarter with a 5-0 spurt to get within 21-19, and then, after the Huskies hiked the margin back up to six at 30-24, Philip Barbour again whittled it down to as little as one at 32-31.
“We got up and then we let them come back, and Philip Barbour played well and made a lot of shots early on — they’re a lot better this year and they’ve improved a lot,” Parrish said.
But for every Colts response, the Huskies fired right back, with Toland and Freels as the offensive generals.
Freels was a dynamo off the bounce, unfurling knifing drives through the heart of the PBHS defense that resulted in either silky scoop layups for herself or smart kickout finds for teammates. She ticked off 13 points in the second quarter alone, including a sensational run of 11 straight for North Marion, and then she added the rest of her six points in the third quarter. Toland, meanwhile, spurned the Colts with a trio of 3-balls — all of which came in the game’s first 10-plus minutes — and she delved into her usual bag of herky-jerky lefty drives and finishes.
“It definitely helps my confidence realizing I can do this stuff,” Freels said, “so it’ll step up my game.”
With Freels and Toland already humming at halftime with a combined 26 of the Huskies’ 41 points, once Beaty and Kerere also found their groove in the second half, along with Stemple’s solid full 32 minutes, North Marion surged past Philip Barbour as originally expected.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.