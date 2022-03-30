RACHEL — After taking their first loss of the season Tuesday against Philip Barbour, the North Marion Huskies’ Wednesday matchup against the Elkins Tigers had “get back” game written all over it.
The Huskies jumped out to a 6-0 lead after the first inning, with the first six North Marion batters reaching safely in the opening frame. The pitching trio of Cole Malnick (3 IP, 5 Ks, 1 BB, 0 ER, 0 H), Cruz Tobin (1.1 IP, 4 BBs, 1 ER, 0 H) and Landon Adams (0.2 IP, 1 K, 0 ER 0 H) threw a collective no-hitter through five innings as North got back in the win column with a 13-1 victory over the Tigers.
After being blanked by the Colts on Tuesday, the Huskies had plenty of motivation upon coming back to their homefield.
“I think we were all angry about yesterday,” catcher Alex O’Neil said Wednesday. “And we used that to fuel our performance this week.”
After a clean top of the first where Malnick struck out two to retire the side, North’s bats got to work.
Dylan Runner drew a leadoff walk, and the senior came around to score after a stolen base and a Parker Kincell single to left. Cruz Tobin beat out a throw from short to get runners on first and second, and a Cole Malnick line drive to right scored Kincell.
With runners on the corners, defensive indifference put Malnick at second, and O’Neil blasted a double to the right-center gap that scored both Tobin and Malnick. Will Lemasters drew a walk, and Landon Adams snuck a single in-between the shortstop and third baseman to score Cap Weekly, who was the courtesy runner for O’Neil.
All in all, the first seven Huskies to step up to the plate got on base Wednesday. Brock Martin finally grounded out to end the streak, but the at-bat still proved useful as it moved Adams to second and Lemasters to third. Lemasters eventually came home on a passed ball to get North ahead 6-0.
After a flyout, the lineup turned over, and Runner drew another walk. Kincell likewise drew a walk to load the bases, but Tobin belted a ball right to the left fielder to end the inning.
The offense was firing on all cylinders, and the success North found at the plate is something they’re striving to replicate, at least to a degree, every game.
“I thought Elkins’ freshman that started the game, I thought he threw well,” North Marion head coach Vic Seccuro said. “But we seemed to get on him pretty well. I thought he was throwing better than the pitcher last night we faced from Philip Barbour — and we couldn’t touch him. We got eight hits, but he scattered us out. What I’m looking for is consistency out of this team, we’ve got to hit consistently. We’ve got to do better no matter who we’re playing.”
Malnick threw two more strikeouts in the second, and with their offense coming up once again, North batted in six more runs. A Will Lemasters ground out scored Malnick, who had gotten on base via a hit-by-pitch, and a passed ball scored Weekly, once again running for the catcher. A strikeout put two outs on the board, but North wasn’t close to done.
Cullen Hess ripped a single down the third baseline, and brought in Brock Martin, who had walked and stolen a bag to get to second. Two consecutive errors in the field by Elkins allowed Hess to score, and Runner and Kincell — the two batters who benefitted from the errors — both came around on a Tobin single right up the middle. A groundout finally ended the inning with the scoreboard reading 12-0 North Marion.
Elkins got their first base runners in the third, with a walk and a throwing error putting a man on first and second with no outs. With work to do, Malnick induced a ground-out that moved the runners to second and third, struck out the next batter he faced, and got out of trouble as the next batter made the last out, flying out to center.
After a quick bottom of the third, Malnick didn’t take the mound for the top of the fourth, with Cruz Tobin taking his spot. Cruz got the first man he saw out on a grounder to second. Tobin allowed a walk to the next batter, but a well-executed 5-4-3 double-play ended the inning.
Malnick drove in another run in the bottom of the fourth to make it 13-0, and in the top of the fifth, a slew of walks prompted Landon Adams to slot in at pitcher and record the last two outs of the game. Coming in with the bases loaded, Adams managed to limit the damage to one run on a sacrifice fly, striking out the last batter of the game to end the day.
North Marion next takes the field on Monday, April 4, in what will possibly be a six-game week for the Huskies. Malnick’s three-inning outing, after not pitching in eight days, served as a good warm-up as the senior will be needed multiple times in North’s hectic upcoming slate.
“Next week he’s going to be busy,” Securro said. “He’ll have to pitch Monday and Saturday, possibly. And everybody else is going to have to come through next week, because we have several games.”
“I think we’re still thinking about [the loss to Philip Barbour],” O’Neil said. “But in the end we’ve just got to let it go and focus on next week, we’ve got a big week coming up.”
