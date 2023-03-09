CHARLESTON — It’s long been said that nobody shoots well in Charleston, and the sentiment prevailed Thursday in the No. 1 North Marion Huskies’ state quarterfinals matchup against No. 8 Hampshire.
Though both teams shot sub-40% from the field in their opening game of the state tournament, the Huskies shot 88.8% from the foul line, a pivotal separator in a game that came down to the final minutes before North emerged with a 52-45 victory.
“It was a great, hard-fought game when we played them earlier in the year,” North Marion head coach Mike Parrish said. “We were lucky to get out of here and just do what we needed to to win. Free throws were critical, 16-18, and only six turnovers, that was another big key.”
An extra 10 points at the foul line for North Marion, and 10 fewer turnovers than their opponent, enabled the Huskies to grit their teeth and power through to the end against Hampshire, who dedicated their efforts to heading off the Huskies’ usual strengths — their full-court press on defense, and transition attack on offense.
“In the first half I thought we were handling the press pretty well,” Hampshire head coach Troy Crane said. “We weren’t finishing on the other end. We were getting pretty good looks, we just weren’t finishing.
“We worked and worked on trying to get our turnovers to be limited, to slow down the game and not let them run, because that’s their game and that’s what they do [North Marion]. Really I think we did a good job of it, just have to make baskets when you’re at this level.”
In those areas, Hampshire succeeded, allowing only two fast break points from North, and the Trojan’s 16 turnovers paled in comparison to the toll the Huskies exacted on other opponents throughout the season.
Hampshire shot the ball better than North throughout the game, finishing 18-47 (38.3%) as a team, senior guard Izzy Blomquist led the Trojans with 16 points.
North shot 17-53 (32.1%), and shot 10 more free throws than Hampshire, going 16-18 against a 6-8 day by the Trojans. The extra field goal attempts and free throw attempts came through finding an edge in both offensive rebounding and forced turnovers.
The points had to come in the half-court for North for much of Thursday, totaling two fast break points to Hampshire’s 10. The change of pace pushed North’s defense to do the heavy lifting.
“Everybody usually talks about our offense running up and down the floor, scoring a lot of points, but I think this year’s team has been great defensively,” Parrish said. “We haven’t given up a lot of points to teams. You’ve got to be able to do other things when shots aren’t falling and that’s what we did today.”
North Marion led 13-6 in the first quarter after a frigid start by both teams. The score was tied 2-2 midway through the quarter, a layup by Emma Freels was the only North score to that point.
North put together what loosely resembled a scoring run to end the first quarter to take a seven-point lead, but Hampshire battled back into the second. An offensive rebound and putback by Trojan freshman Della Knight gave Hampshire their first lead since being ahead 2-0, a 20-19 advantage with 3:25 to play in the half.
North’s Olivia Toland quickly took back the lead with a pair of free throws, but Hampshire looked to be shaking the rust off, and outscored the Huskies 20-14 in the second to trail by a single point going into the locker rooms, 27-26.
“We had a tendency of squeezing in at the top, and we wanted to really spread them out and open up driving lanes and have better looks,” Crane said of Hampshire’s second quarter. “We hit some shots then, hit a 3 at that point, got a couple baskets in a row.”
After No. 2 Wayne and No. 3 East Fairmont both were the victims of upsets by No. 7 Sissonville and No. 6 Philip Barbour, respectively, urgency was high for North against their eighth-seeded opponent.
“You check the scores this morning, you see two and three go down, and you go ‘Hopefully we put a stop to that now,’” Parrish said. “And this game could’ve gone either way. It was a hard-fought game and we were lucky to get out with a win. Now we prepare for tomorrow.”
Hampshire came out of halftime with renewed energy on the glass, gathering three offensive rebounds in the first two minutes of the third quarter, and getting four second chance points out of their efforts.
The Trojans out-rebounded North 36-31, though the Huskies narrowly got the edge on the offensive glass, 12-11.
Barely grasping a lead between two and four points throughout much of the third, Olivia Toland converted a pair of layups in the quarter’s final minute to give North slight breathing room heading into the fourth ahead 40-34.
“I think it was just us being patient, getting good shots and not trying to rush anything,” Toland said of her team’s third quarter. “We knew that if we just played our game, everything would be fine. We were rushing a lot of stuff, but when we waited for the open shot, they just fell.”
Toland led all scorers Thursday with 21 points, along with six rebounds, four assists and six steals.
In the fourth, the Huskies were intentional on offense, slowing the game down and draining the clock as early as the six-minute mark of the fourth, with only a four-point lead at that point. Because baskets were hard to come by Thursday, North was content to keep the ball moving around the outside.
With neither Hampshire rallying to tie nor North firing up to pull away, the game remained within a couple possessions when Hampshire started to play the foul game with two minutes left.
Addie Elliott shot 4-4 from the line, Emma Freels shot 2-2 and Toland shot 2-4 when forced to the foul line, as North salted away the game.
“Just enough to get by, that was about it,” Parrish said of his team’s offense. “Everybody’s shot bad today, I haven’t seen a team shoot good yet.
“We can back out and hold the ball, they’ve got to foul and we go to the line, that’s a great thing. We’ve had great foul-shooting teams over the years, and a couple of those years, free throws have won us games and free throws won us this one today.”
For Hampshire, Blomquist’s 16 was followed by Della Knight with a 10-point 11-rebound double-double, Liz Pryor with eight, Hannah Ault with five, Mulledy Cook with four and Carisma Shanholtz with two.
Besides Toland’s 21, Addie Elliott scored 13 for North, Emma Freels scored eight, Keirrabelle Harbert put down four, and Aubrey Hamilton and Kathryn Carson both scored two, Carson added eight rebounds while Hamilton grabbed five.
North Marion plays the winner of Thursday’s 9 p.m. game between No. 4 Ripley and No. 5 Lewis County. Their state semifinal is set for Friday at 5:30 p.m.
