COAL CITY — The North Marion Huskies could not overcome the Independence Patriots on Friday night, falling in the state semifinals 58-19 after a historic season that saw North earn a state semi’s spot for the first time in nearly 25 years.
Finishing the year 10-3, North Marion’s season ends at the hands of the No. 2 Patriots, after defeating Lincoln and Roane County in the first two rounds to reach the semifinals for the first time since 1997.
Independence will play the winner of tomorrow night’s match between Herbert Hoover and Frankfort in the state championship.
“We set a goal for ourselves this year, and I’ve got to compliment these seniors,” Independence head coach John Lilly said. “When you set a goal to get back to Wheeling Island, and you play some of the teams we had to play to get there, just a great job by those guys.”
“Congratulations to North Marion and coach Hays, they’re a class act. Great coaching staff, good kids, they played hard and congratulations to them getting here.”
Independence running back Judah Price broke the long-standing single season scoring record for the state of West Virginia in Friday’s contest, minting a special milestone in a game where the senior scored four total touchdowns, 93 rushing yards and 67 receiving yards.
“We didn’t aim to do it, all we aimed to do today was win the game, but I’m so happy for him,” Lilly said of his star runner. “The competitive spirit that dude has, he’s got it man.”
In addition to Price’s big day, Tyler Linkswiler rushed for 148 yards and one touchdown, quarterback Trey Bowers rushed for 25 yards and one touchdown while throwing for 100 yards and one touchdown.
Receivers/defensive back Cyrus Goodson had two catches for 56 yards and a touchdown, an interception on defense, and threw a 67-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to Judah Price on a double pass — the play that broke the scoring record for Price.
After wins over Bluefield in the first round and Fairmont Senior in the quarterfinals, Independence kept their focus on their way to Wheeling.
“Our seniors were dialed in,” Lilly said. “A lot of people were saying we were going to have a let-down after beating Bluefield and beating Fairmont, but we didn’t.”
For North Marion, quarterback Casey Minor ran for 69 yards and two touchdowns, while passing for 39 yards.
Senior Parker Kincell ran for 37 yards, while senior Gavan Lemley ran for 10.
Defensively, Harley Sickles recorded a sack, Landon Frey recorded an interception and a tackle for loss, and both Sigley and Minor each recorded tackles for loss.
In the fourth quarter, Isaiah Sigley came in at quarterback and ran for a five-yard touchdown.
Independence led 14-0 after one quarter. The Patriots overcame a sack by Harley Sickles the first play of the game to drive down and score on an eight-play drive capped off by a Judah Price one-yard touchdown run.
North Marion punted to end their first offensive possession, but the ball bounced off a Independence player along the boundary, and North’s Cody Clevenger recovered the live ball to give the Huskies another shot.
Independence got the ball right back though, after a mishandled snap from the shotgun ended up recovered by the Patriot’s Jordan Harvey.
Price ended the drive with another one-yard touchdown.
Independence turned it to another gear in the second quarter. Goodson returned a punt 55 yards for a touchdown, and uncorked a double pass 67 yards to Price. The senior receiver scored in a third way in the second quarter, reeling in a 55-yard touchdown catch of his own.
Trey Bowers ran for an 18-yard touchdown and Harvey recovered a fumble on defense and returned it 50-yards for another score to put the Patriots up 52-6 at halftime.
North’s lone points in the half came from Minor on a 34-yard dash, breaking a tackle up the middle to reach the end zone. Broken tackles were a rarity on a day where the Patriots snugly wrapped up the Huskies on most plays.
Linkswiler scored in the third quarter for Independence, while Minor and Sigley scored in the fourth for North.
The Huskies say goodbye to departing seniors Parker Kincell, Isaiah Sigley, Cody Clevenger, Christian Polis, Gavan Lemley, Connor Besedich, Harley Sickles, Nathan Layman, Tyler Curry, Landon Boone, Connor Hayes, Ethan Martin, Gavin Cool and Hunter Craig.
