RACHEL — The last two years for the North Marion Huskies girls track team has been a case of so close, yet so far.
Back-to-back state runner-up finishes as a team have created a band of athletes with a single-minded focus heading into the 2023 season.
“This year I think we’re really determined to be state champions as a team,” senior Trinity Hine said. “We were so close last year, we’ve gotten closer and closer each year.”
What was a over-achieving group of freshmen and sophomores has become a mainstay on the state track scene over the past two seasons, with big aspirations now as juniors and seniors.
The lessons gained from the upperclassmen’s first year together continue to serve the Huskies today.
“They exceeded expectations because they came together as a group and worked hard,” North Marion head coach Jeff Crane said. “I was kind of overwhelmed with them at that time. Now after three years, they’ve been together and they’ve been working and it’s their senior year.
“These guys have been winners since they’ve been here. That’s what they know. They know what it takes to win, and they want to do what it takes. I think they can if we stay healthy.”
Motivation from runner-up finishes the last two years are compounded by experiences even before that for the senior Huskies — having a year of their high school careers evaporate before their eyes.
“After having our freshman year wiped out because of COVID, we all thought ‘We only have three years of this, we have to make the most of it,’” Hine said. “We’ve matured, we were getting mentored by all the upperclassmen, now we are the upperclassmen.”
Of the 20 girls Crane has in his crew, 16 have state track meet experience. The Huskies had multiple gold-medal performances in individual events last year, but still fell behind Winfield for the state title.
“They know what they have to do to get to the level that they have to be at,” Crane said. “We’ve been runner-up the last couple years. We’d like to get to the top, but those type of things tend to take care of themselves if you do what you need to do.
“It’s a great group of girls, they work hard, they’ve encouraged the underclassmen to work hard, and their expectations for themselves has to be high.”
Indeed, the loss of Abby Masters, a big part of the Huskies’ state success last year, means the next generation has to step up.
North thinks their younger teammates have what it takes.
“They’re looking pretty good this year, and we’re expecting great things from them,” senior Rylee Delovich said.
Delovich and Hine made up half of North’s first-place 4x200 meter relay team from last year, along with Cierra Parker, a junior. The graduation of Masters leaves a hole that needs to be filled.
North also claimed second place in the 4x400 meter relay with a team of Parker, Hine, Isabella Haymond and Masters.
Relays have been the Huskies’ strong suit in recent history, a standard that North hopes to keep up while also improving in field events.
“Our relay teams, that’s kind of the meat of any lineup,” Crane said. “Our field event people, our high jumpers, long jumpers, pole vaulters — Maylie Bland and [Gabby] Conoway, Lanie Richards, Bella Richards, Cierra Parker. Our relays, that’s been our strong points. We have high expectations for our field events but we will pick up points on relays big-time.”
Delovich finished top-three in both the 100 meter hurdles and 300 meter hurdles last year, with the two athletes above her in 2022 both graduating this past year.
Hine claimed a Top 5 finish in the 400 meter dash, while Parker took the gold in the long jump, and junior Taylor Hess finished in the Top 5 in the 3200 meter run.
High marks to begin with, and still North anticipates improvement across the board.
“These guys have been working since December,” Crane said. “They know what’s at stake and what we want to accomplish.”
The journey starts for the Huskies girls Friday at Doddridge County High in the Doddridge County Season Opener, where North anticipates stiff competition.
“As far as [Friday], you want to just go out and perform and do well,” Crane said. “You’re not looking to set the world on fire in your first meet, you’re looking for the kids to go out, execute on your relay exchanges, do the right things in your high jumps, pole vaults.
“Just get that first meet under our belt, get everything rolling, and show the freshman and newcomers just how everything works on our team. Our upperclassmen have done a great job of taking care of that so far.”
