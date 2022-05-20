FAIRMONT — Last season, the North Marion Huskies girls track and field team — made up of primarily freshmen and sophomores — finished second at state. After the surprising result, Huskies coach Jeff Crane said his team had ”really high expectations next year.”
The Huskies met those expectations with another state runner-up finish at Charleston after two days of competition, finishing second behind Winfield.
“We started off really good on Wednesday night,” Crane said. “We qualified for the finals in all the events that we thought we should, the 100, the 200, the hurdles. Taylor Hess did good Friday night, she finished fifth in the 3200, and Trinity Hines finished fourth in the 400 Friday night, so that put us on the board. Friday night went pretty much like we wanted.
“Going into Thursday, it all kind of played out like we thought it would. The 4x2, we knew going in they had a great chance of winning that, and they did. They came really close to breaking the state meet record, like .26 seconds, they had a great run. Cierra Parker finished first in the long jump, she flirted with the school record, and our coaches got on her, had her raise her arms, all those different things and she went down there and jumped her best, came away with a state championship.”
North Marion’s 4x200 meter relay team of Trinity Hine, Cierra Parker, Rylee Delovich, and Abby Masters took first place at Laidley Field, as did Parker in the long jump.
The Huskies’ 4x400 meter team came in second, as did their shuttle hurdles team. Abby Masters came in third in the 200 and 100 meter dash, Taylor Hess finished third in the 3200 meter run, Trinity Hines placed fifth in the 400 meter dash, and Rylee Delovich also snagged a bronze finish in the 100 meter and 300 meter hurdles. North’s 4x100 meter relay team came in fifth.
Going into the final events, Crane saw eerie similarities between this weekend and last season’s state meet.
“It kind of played out like it did last year,” Crane said. “It came down to the last three or four events, and we were sitting at fourth place just like last year. We told them ‘hey, if you guys want to come away with this runner-up, you have to step it up here’ and they stepped it up. In the shuttle they finished second, and they finished second in the 4x4 and put us in position to be state runner-up.”
North’s boys team also had their moments, with Tristin Glasscock taking home the gold in the high jump, and Tariq Miller coming in fourth in the long jump. The Husky boys placed ninth at state.
“It’s a great feeling,” Crane said. “The girls worked so hard, the coaching staff also. To come back a state runner-up, different people winning different events, I like to call it a Husky tradition, when you get those kind of things, it’s great for the program, great for the school, great for Marion County. With Fairmont Senior also winning different things, it just makes our whole area look good, our conference and everything. It’s a great thing for all the kids.”
Success in Charleston was not limited to North Marion. Fairmont Senior’s girls placed fourth, and their boys placed seventh.
The Polar Bear girls’ 4x100 meter relay team of Paytyn Neal, Maddie Awbrey, Marin Parker and Gracie Lamb brought home the gold for Fairmont Senior, highlighting the fourth-place finish.
Lydia Falkenstein finished second in the 3200 meter and fourth in the 1600 meter. The Polar Bears’ 4x200 meter girls team placed second, behind only North Marion, and their 4x800 meter team took third. Meredith Maier placed second in the high jump, and fifth in the 100 meter hurdles. Gracie Lamb took fourth place in two different events, the shot put and 100 meter dash.
For their seventh-place boys team, the Polar Bears’ 4x800 meter relay placed second, and their 4x100 meter relay took third. Jasper Brown finished third in the 800 meter and fourth in the 3200 meter. Germaine Lewis took fifth in the 100 meter dash, and Grant Broadhurst took fourth in the 400 meter.
East Fairmont’s boys and girls teams finished 15th and 20th, respectively. For the boys, Dakota Dammeyer brought home a bronze in the discus throw, and for the girls, the shuttle relay team of Abreonna Parilak, Zoie Pheasant, Ally Comas, and Grabriella Townsend finished fifth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.