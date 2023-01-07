RACHEL — The North Marion Huskies did a lot of things right Saturday night against the Keyser Golden Tornado.
Rebounding, protecting the ball, earning trips to the foul line — all boxes North checked. Yet through the first half, despite their positives, the Huskies still found themselves in a tight one against Keyser.
It took one more emphatic pull in a tug-of-war game for North Marion to stretch out a lead late in Saturday's contest, leading by as many as 12 in the fourth quarter to ultimately down Keyser 63-57 at home.
North's Landon Frey scored eight of his 15 points in the fourth quarter, as North got out in transition and buckled down defensively to build a double-digit lead by the middle of the fourth, and endure a flurry of baskets in the game's final 90 seconds by Keyser to secure the win.
"That fourth quarter, we just came out, did what we had to do," Landon Frey said. "We played hard, played together. We did really well in transition, guys got the ball up the floor when we needed to and came up with some big points."
The Huskies trailed by one after the first quarter of play, 15-14, after Keyser's Drew Matlick piled up nine points in the quarter.
North Marion allowed 15 points in the first quarter, and 21 points over the next two frames, taking a 31-27 lead into halftime and a 44-36 lead into the start of the fourth quarter.
North took hold of their first lead of the game in the first possession of the second quarter, after an inside basket from Preston Williams who finished with a game-high 16 points to go with three rebounds, three steals and three blocks, while not registering a single turnover playing on the wing.
Williams played a large part in the Huskies' defensive effort, which was bolstered by a bruising style of play on the point-preventing side that is quickly becoming a norm for this North team. The Huskies seldom allowed clean looks at the basket in close, making the Golden Tornado put on a contortionist act whenever they reached the rim.
Parker Kincell and Harley Sickles also each came up with a pair of steals against Keyser. Sickles finished with 12 points and six rebounds, while Kincell added three assists to his game.
"I felt like we guarded late," North Marion head coach Steven Harbert said. "As the game went on, our defense picked up."
The Huskies stretched their lead from four to eight in the third quarter through a defensive effort that allowed nine points in the frame, and a healthy advantage on the glass that finished off defensive possessions and gave North extra opportunities of their own.
North finished with nine offensive rebounds on Saturday, Landon Frey grabbed four himself.
North had their best scoring quarter in the fourth, putting up 19 points as a team. Keyser also had their best scoring quarter, piling on 21 points in the frame, though 10 of those points came in a frenzy throughout the game's final 90 seconds.
Frey and Williams found their points on the inside against Keyser in the second half, something that Harbert thinks will help the pair going forward.
"Landon's getting buckets going to the rim. He can shoot, but he doesn't have enough confidence right now. I tell him and Preston [Williams], the way to gain confidence is to see it go through the net. They're both big, strong kids.
"It's not a secret that our team is strong, I'm not saying we're amazing basketball players but we're strong athletes. One of our advantages is using that strength and going downhill. Today Landon did a great job of using that strength especially in the fourth quarter, finishing at the rim."
Frey finished with six rebounds, three assists and a block in addition to his 15 points.
Junior guard Dylan Higgins played important minutes in the fourth quarter Saturday, relieving usual mainstay Parker Kincell of point guard duties for a stretch. Higgins finished with two assists and one rebound in a game where five Huskies scored at least nine points, and all eight that saw the floor play important roles.
"I thought we passed the ball well, I thought we found each other well tonight," Harbert said. "Casey [Minor] should be getting that 9-12 points a game. Dylan Higgins came up huge for us in giving Parker a little bit of a break. We're really trying to groom Dylan into being a good point guard and I thought he did a great job coming off the bench and doing that."
"The same can be said for Brock Martin — a long sophomore, strong athlete, comes off the bench for us and does a great job guarding the ball. He rebounds extremely well. He's just a ball-getter and a competitor. Caden Morris comes off the bench, I believe he had nine tonight, he's gaining confidence."
Playing without Cole Malnick for the short-term, the Huskies hope the senior's absence has some positive impact on the team in the long-term.
"There's always a positive to every negative. We always talk about responses, and the response here is 'You get a chance, let's see what you can do with it,'" Harbert said.
"These guys are really grasping that opportunity. They're gaining experience for down the stretch. When we do get Cole back, now we're confident in all these guys making plays."
North's Casey Minor finished with nine points along with four rebounds. Caden Morris scored nine as well, adding three rebounds and two assists. Brock Martin scored two points and grabbed four rebounds.
Keyser's Noah Broadwater led the Golden Tornado with 14 points. Matlick followed with 11, Patrick Liller and Michael Schell each had nine, Jack Stanislawczyk scored seven, Brayden Keller scored three, and Donovan Washington and Christopher Forey each scored two.
With Saturday's outcome, Keyser moves to 6-2 on the season, while the Huskies move to 5-3, and build their winning streak to five games.
"We're seeing it come together right now," Frey said. "Our team chemistry is building up at the right time. We knocked off Berkeley, we just knocked off Keyser, and guys are coming together. We're being unselfish, and we're going to have a good team."
"It's good to win," Harbert said. "Last year, we were something like 2-5 in the first seven games because of the schedule we played — and obviously we have a lot of football guys so there really wasn't any cohesion. Then we won about 10 straight, so it's not like we haven't been to where we can win. I'm not saying we're going to win 10 straight, I'm saying we're starting to come together."
AROUND THE AREA
Women's Basketball
North Marion 59, Logan 49
East Fairmont 71, PikeView 50
Fairmont State 70, Notre Dame 56
Men's Basketball
Fairmont State 88, Notre Dame 79
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.