RACHEL — It’s a new dawn for the North Marion Huskies girl’s basketball team, who are coming to the end of their summer live period this week.
After clinching their fifth state championship this past season against Philip Barbour, North said goodbye to a pair of starters in Addie Elliott and second-leading scorer in school history, Olivia Toland.
But graduations are the name of the game for high school sports, and the Huskies have no more time to reminisce about last March.
“Kids are always going to graduate and move on,” North Marion head coach Mike Parrish said. “Olivia and Addie were a big part of this program the last four years, and we look for other kids to step in and take their place, and do what we need to do to win.”
When it comes to this summer, there’s no better time than the present for the next version of North Marion to start building itself up. While Elliott and Toland are impactful losses from the 25-1 championship team, the Huskies are hoping for several returning players to make big impacts in the upcoming winter sports season.
The conversation starts with first-team all-state point guard Emma Freels. Freels, coming off a junior season where she scored 14.4 points per game, dished 4.3 assists per game, and nabbed 2.2 steals per game, came through in big moments for North in the state tournament, including putting in the game-winning layup in the semifinals against Ripley at the buzzer.
Preparing for her senior season, Freels has already come to terms with a heightened role.
“[Parrish] told me, he needs more from me,” Freels said. “Olivia did so much scoring, I need to step up in that department. Also assists and passing, that’s always been a big part for my game.”
“We need her to be a leader for us,” Parrish said. “She’s been doing better this summer, both playing and talking, for what we’ve done so far. We need her to score a little bit more this year. Last year she was a little bit more of a facilitator, this year she’ll need to be a little bit more of a scorer to help us in that department.”
Another player that got an increasing amount of spotlight throughout the previous season — and who figures to get even more in the coming year — is guard Brooklynn Jackson, who made her mark on the team as only a freshman last year.
Coming off the bench, Jackson averaged 7.2 points per game along with 1.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game, and shooting 34% from the 3-point line. The immediate help Jackson provided came as no surprise to her teammates.
“I knew that she could do it,” Freels said. “We’d played against each other in middle school, and I knew she was going to be a big help coming in and I expect the same from her next year too.”
“I learned, as a freshman coming off the bench, to just be confident and not let people who thought I shouldn’t be there get in the way of playing my game,” Jackson said. “I know how I play.”
Indeed, the Huskies see no problem with putting high expectations on the underclassman. After big postseason performances, like scoring 13 points on 5-6 shooting in the state championship, North is eager to see what Jackson’s sophomore year has in store.
“I think Brooklynn Jackson, she was a freshman last year and I think she’s definitely going to step it up this year,” incoming junior Savannah Walls said. “She got better and better last year, she was awesome last year.”
Jackson’s emergence was also a continued trend for North Marion, who have thrust freshmen into everyday roles each of the last two seasons, Walls two years ago and Jackson this last year.
“We put whoever’s the best for us out on the floor,” Parrish said. “No matter what grade you’re in, if you can get out and produce you have a chance to play here. She had a great freshman year and really had a great state championship game down there.”
The attitude of getting the best players out on the court should serve the Huskies especially well in a year where North will be searching from improvement up-and-down their roster. While Freels and Jackson are setting high standards for themselves, their focus is on being better as a team.
“Everybody needs to step up their game next year,” Parrish said. “Olivia averaged about 24, 25 a game. Addie averaged eight or nine. That’s 30-something points out of our lineup that need replaced. You’re not going to do that with one kid, it’s going to be a combination of our kids stepping up, and some of our bigs who were averaging two or three points a game, we need to get six, eight, 10 from them. That should help rebalance our scoring.”
Playing in the interior will be ascending Huskies like Walls, (hoping to land on her feet after sitting out all of her sophomore year with a knee injury), Kathryn Carson, Kierrabelle Harbert and Cierra Parker. On the wings, twins Audrey and Aubrey Hamilton, Meya Kotsko, and Kya Huggins among others saw playing time for last year’s Huskies.
“I definitely think all five need to contribute and score more and work together as a team so we can all get those points back and keep winning,” Jackson said.
“We all need to step up,” Freels said. “[Toland] did a lot of scoring for us, so it’s really big for us to have confidence, have confidence in each other.”
