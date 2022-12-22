FAIRMONT — Rescheduling threw a wrench into the plans between the North Marion Huskies and Oak Glen Golden Bears, but through the discombobulation the Huskies pulled through, both North’s boys and girls basketball teams bested their Golden Bear counterparts in a Thursday-night double-header.
Due to the possibility of inclement weather over the weekend, both the girls and boys basketball games were played Thursday inside North Marion High, with the girls game being played at 5 p.m. and the boys at 6:30 p.m.
First out on the court, the North Marion girls beat Oak Glen 65-46. The North Marion boys came through next with a 68-39 victory.
The Huskies girls finished up a back-to-back Thursday, having defeated East Fairmont on the road on Wednesday. In the 19-point win, junior Emma Freels led North with 23 points, while senior Olivia Toland followed closely behind with 22.
Surrounding those two, Addie Elliott, KierraBelle Harbert and Meya Kotsko each had four. Brooklyn Jackson had three, Aubrey Hamilton and Kathryn Carson each had two, and Dominica Cain finished with one.
Both North Marion teams now enter hibernation for a respite over winter break. The girls next play Jan. 4 against Buckhannon-Upshur, and the boys next play Dec. 30 against Berkeley Springs.
