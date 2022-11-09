RACHEL — With her senior year of competition yet to come, North Marion’s resident all-state basketball standout has signed up for her next stop on the hardwood.
The Huskies’ Olivia Toland signed with the Frostburg State women’s basketball program Wednesday, putting a rubber-stamp on a commitment originally announced last summer.
“I talked to a lot of different schools from a lot of different levels, from D-1 to D-3, and Frostburg just really stood out to me,” Toland said. “It’s just better people, better coaches. The campus is amazing, and coach Eckleberry coming from Shepherd where I was originally committing, and going to Frostburg, that was a big part in it.”
“It’s just a good fit.”
Toland will be coached at Frostburg by Jenna Eckleberry, who is entering her first year at the MEC program after eight years at Shepherd University.
From commitments to Shepherd to a final destination now at Frostburg, Toland’s connection with Eckleberry has played a big part in her recruiting.
“She’s been on me since seventh grade,” Toland said of her impending coach. “It’s really good to know you have her by your side. Even when I was little, her having faith in me and knowing she’s believed in me all this time, that’s honestly why I chose Frostburg. It feels like family, because I’ve known her for so long.”
A familiar feel for Toland may extend beyond her coach and onto the style of play the Bobcats are anticipated to play.
“It’s definitely very similar styles [to North Marion],” Toland said. “Fast-paced, up-in-your-face offense and defense.”
Frostburg is getting a two-time all-state player of the year and 1,000-point scorer in Toland. In her junior season, the guard-forward averaged 20 points and over six rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block per game.
A surplus of big-game experience by way of three state tournament trips will also be a big help, Toland said, in moving from high school to the collegiate ranks.
“I think [my experience] will help in my freshman year, coming into a new program, completely new,” Toland said. “Playing all these games since my freshman year where the gyms were packed, being in tough situations has gotten me ready mentally.”
While the Husky senior’s next home may already be decided, she still has one more season to play with North Marion. The 2022-23 season starts in early December for Toland and her teammates.
