FAIRMONT — The North Marion Huskies had a few questions to answer going into the 2022 season, after the departure of key players such as Brody Hall, Tariq Miller, Kaden Hovatter and Logan Musgrave.
Consider those questions answered.
The Huskies have rocketed off to a 5-0 start, piling up convincing win after win, topping 30 points in four of their games, and pulling off shutouts in three of them.
North returned much of their experience from a historic 8-2 2021 team in seniors like Parker Kincell, Gavan Lemley, Tyler Curry, Landon Boone, Cody Clevenger, Connor Besedich, Harley Sickles, Ethan Martin and Connor Hayes. With stars emerging at quarterback and wide receiver, the Huskies have all the boxes checked at the half-way point of the season.
Sitting atop the WVSSAC Class-AA football rankings, North has seen two playoff contenders in East Fairmont (currently tied for 12th in the SSAC’s rankings) and Lincoln (tied for 18th), and beaten them 40-19 and 35-0, respectively. Against teams outside the playoff picture like Oak Glen and Class-AAA Preston and Brooke, the Huskies have done exactly what they were supposed to, win those three games by a combined score of 97-10.
North’s dynamic offense has been propelled by a rushing attack that comes at opponents from all angles, with all different players.
Junior quarterback Casey Minor has broken out this year with 223 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns on 59 carries aiding in his ascension. Gavan Lemley has picked up the most carries of any Husky, toting the rock 62 times for 239 yards and three touchdowns. Aaron Hoffman has rushed 22 times for 216 yards — nearly 10 yards per carry — and three touchdowns. Parker Kincell has picked up 112 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, and Trevor Mullett has rushed 14 times for 47 yards.
That’s 869 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns as a team, and while North has talked about imposing their will on the ground since the start of the year, the Huskies have certainly been able to move the ball through the air whenever the occasion called for it over the first five games.
Minor has completed 41 of 63 passes for 675 yards, throwing nine touchdowns and two interceptions. Quinton Harbert has taken charge of two-minute drills at points in the season, completing six of 12 passes for 93 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions.
Down the field, Minor’s favorite target has been Landon Frey, a big-bodied receiver who has reeled in more than his fair share of contested catches. The junior has 17 receptions for 369 yards and six touchdowns through five games.
Parker Kincell has been just as effective a weapon catching passes as he is taking end-arounds, bringing in 12 passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end Harley Sickles has nine catches for 118 yards and a touchdown to round out the majority of North’s passing game.
North endured a litany of injuries up-front along the offensive line to start the year, and with the team getting healthier, the offense could be fortified going into the back-half of the schedule
While North’s offense has exploded, their defense has kept opposing teams on the exact opposite of the spectrum. North’s opponents have seen their points totals progressively decrease, with East Fairmont Bees putting up 19 points against them in week one, Preston scoring 10, and each of the next three games yielding a shutout.
In those shutouts, North allowed just 130 total yards against Brooke, 83 against Lincoln, and a microscopic 44 total yards against Oak Glen.
The Huskies have upcoming tests against Fairmont Senior (3-2) and Frankfort (5-0), as well as teams on the fringe of playoff contention in Lewis County (2-2) and Liberty (2-2). With its experienced roster and uncanny explosiveness, North has the tools to keep pulling the sled the rest of the way.
