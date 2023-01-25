RACHEL — North Marion High’s Olivia Toland reached the 1,500-point milestone Wednesday, leading all scorers with 25 points against the Lincoln Cougars in a 66-44 win.
Heading to the free throw line in the first quarter, Toland sank her first shot to put North ahead 19-8, and put her personal point total at 1,500. With this accomplishment, Toland is now fourth on the Huskies’ all-time scoring list.
“It’s pretty surreal and I try not to think about it,” Toland said. “I’m doing stuff I’ve always wanted to accomplish, so I guess when the season’s over I can go back and look on it because right now I’m just focused on the season.”
“She’s been a starter since her freshman year,” North Marion head coach Mike Parrish said. “She’s done a lot for the program, and we’re trying to get another two months out of her here and get the one thing for her that we haven’t got yet for this group.”
Toland reached the 1,500-point mark in a classic Big X matchup, which played out in classic intraconference fashion. The Cougars and Huskies played a physical game where rebounding and defense took center stage.
The Huskies combined for 43 rebounds Wednesday, with Kierrabelle Harbert and Aubrey Hamilton leading North with 11 each. On Lincoln’s side, Ashyln Riley pulled down a game-high 18 rebounds to go with 23 points.
“That’s the best we’ve rebounded all year,” Parrish said. “I think they’re finally figuring it out, to get out there and put out effort, and if we play strong we can get some rebounds.”
North built a double-digit lead by first quarter’s end, 19-8, off a 5-0 start to the game and extra opportunities by way of turnovers and offensive rebounds. North shot 6-18 in the quarter, against Lincoln’s 3-12 effort.
Though North did force turnovers and get some points from their tried-and-true defensive pressure, Lincoln handled the press for long stretches, and kept things from spiraling out of control. The Cougars had four turnovers after the first quarter, finishing with 16.
“They’re a good team, they’re athletic, they got kids that can handle the ball,” Parrish said. “Coach Hawkins does a great job with them, and the result is a good, entertaining game to watch. Both teams up and down, and it’s a basketball game.”
The Huskies got out to another good start in the second quarter, pulling out a 7-0 run off a 3-pointer from Meya Kotsko and two-point jump shots from Addie Elliott and Brooklynn Jackson.
Lincoln called timeout and stemmed the tide once more, but the lead grew to 16, 36-20, by halftime.
The disparity in field goal attempts continued to grow, with North getting the better of the turnover battle and the battle on the glass. North attempted 20 field goals to Lincoln’s 12 in the second quarter.
On the game, North shot 26-72, while Lincoln went 17-58. North won more turnovers at 16-9 and the rebounding battle 43-38.
The Huskies led 52-36 after three quarters, a frame where Lincoln’s Riley scored nine points.
For North, Toland scored 25, Jackson scored 12, Kotsko and Emma Freels scored eight each, Elliott scored seven, Harbert scored four, and Aubrey Hamilton scored two.
Outside of Harbert and Hamilton’s 11 rebounds, Toland recorded seven, Kathryn Carson grabbed five, and Freels grabbed four.
North Marion next plays Grafton, staying at home for the Friday matchup.
Around the Area
GIRLS BASKETBALL
East Fairmont 52, Bridgeport 50
Grafton 59, Fairmont Senior 57
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.