FAIRMONT — Three Huskies and one Bee made the trip down to Charleston last Thursday for the Class A-AA state tennis tournament. Though none of Marion County’s consortium brought home a state championship, the tournament served as a stepping stone for some of them, and a bow on top of the career of others.
North Marion’s Raquel Taylor concluded her time as a Husky at state, and wrapped up a career that can be counted as the most illustrious in school history. Taylor leaves North Marion tennis as its career record-holder for wins with 70 — in just two seasons of play.
“She ended her career as the most decorated tennis player in school history,” North Marion tennis coach Josh Mason wrote. “Big 10 champ in singles and doubles, regional champion in singles and doubles, and state runner-up last year in doubles.”
North had two more players qualify for state, Kenzie Fluharty and Jordan Cox.
Fluharty, a junior, made it to the quarterfinals in girls No. 2 singles, earning a first-round bye after entering the tournament as the regional champion. Fluharty bested Marie Langor from Winfield before falling to Riley Moore from Logan. She finishes the year with a 21-4 singles record, and was the conference champion in doubles alongside Caroline Furbee. Cox fell in the first round against Williamstown’s Tyler Fenton.
For East Fairmont, Kierstyn Maxey represented the Bees in Charleston, taking a first-round, quarterfinals loss in girls No. 3 singles, a seeding where only two players from each region got to go to state — eight total.
Maxey’s run to state came with an 18-3 overall record, and a impressive caveat for the sophomore — this season was her first time competing against other teams.
Maxey was on the team last year, but her freshman year was completely wiped out, as she had to be quarantined three times throughout the season. Nevertheless, Maxey’s coaches knew she could succeed quickly.
“Kierstyn’s just an impressive person in general,” East Fairmont coach Katie Sharpe said. “She’s an athlete. I wasn’t surprised that she would be good. I’m just proud of her mostly. I knew she could have a great season, and I’m excited to see what she can do next year.”
Once at Charleston, Maxey’s matchup against London Flores from Williamstown turned into a grueling, two-and-a-half hour game in the sweltering heat that eventually went Flores’ way with a tiebreaker of 11-9.
“I kind of think of that as a triple-overtime game,” Sharpe said. “In tiebreakers you transfer every six points, so 11-9, that’s a total of 20, so that’s close to four [tiebreakers]. You don’t get a break, don’t get a drink in-between. Just every six points, you change sides, they don’t get to take a break or talk to their coach or anything.”
“They both looked very tired by the end of it.”
Maxey, a multi-sport athlete who also landed on the all-state team for her work on East Fairmont’s soccer team, showed the same competitiveness in tennis, and Sharpe sees plenty of room for improvement as she gets more experience.
“She’s very competitive,” Sharpe said. “She picks something that she wants to work on in particular and she’ll focus on that for as long as it takes until she’s got it. [...] She definitely challenges herself.”
“She definitely has a lot of room to grow. She saw some stuff at states that she wanted to work on, particularly her serves. I can’t help her too much out-of-season, but she has it in her mind what she’s going to work on out-of-season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.