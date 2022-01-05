FAIRMONT — For the first time ever, West Fairmont will host a 16-team middle school wrestling tournament, featuring schools from throughout the Mountain State.
The Fairmont Field House Classic, slated for 9:30 a.m., Jan. 8, at — as the name suggests — the Fairmont Field House, will be a dual tournament that will display top programs from a far-reaching area.
“To have things like this, it’s so good for the program and for the community in general,” West Fairmont Middle School head coach Charles “Bubby” Caputo said. “The great thing is getting all these teams from all over the state here to get exposure to what’s out there.”
The first of what Caputo hopes will catch on as a yearly event, the tournament was born out of a desire to create a local hotspot in a middle school wrestling landscape that often requires a lot of travel if a team wants to face diverse competition.
East Fairmont Middle School has held large-scale competitions in the past, but this will be West’s first foray.
“Most of the times to find these tournaments you have to travel,” Caputo said. “We have teams from Huntington coming, teams from the Northern panhandle, the Eastern panhandle, it’s a big deal to get all these teams in one place.”
The Fairmont Field House Classic took extensive time and effort to prepare, as the Fairmont Middle wrestling program has done a lot of work to ensure the event is worthy of its scale.
“We’re running four mats, that entails four tables with at least two or three people at each table to run the clock, run the scoresheet,” Caputo said. “The parents have a hospitality room — we put on to feed the coaches and the referees, other things like that. It’s been a lot of work, luckily I have a great group of parents that really help, really chip in. It’s made it a lot easier.”
Caputo is excited to see his program’s hard work come to fruition, and see an expansion of what was already a big time for Fairmont wrestling. Fairmont Senior’s Winner’s Choice tournament takes place Jan. 14-15; a week after the Fairmont Field House Classic. Caputo hopes his burgeoning tournament will add itself as another big event that makes for a whole week of great wrestling in the area.
