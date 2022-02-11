Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 59F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.