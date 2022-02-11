FAIRMONT — The final frame of play was not kind to the East Fairmont Bees on Thursday, as they were outscored 25-18 throughout the fourth in their road contest against the Notre Dame Irish, and ultimately lost 60-49.
East jumped out to a 10-2 start behind five from A.J. Copenhaver and an and-one from Evan Parr, but the Irish mounted a 10-1 run the last 6:00 of the first to lead 12-11 after one.
In the second, East’s troubles on offense persisted, as Notre Dame stayed disciplined and dragged out each Bee possession, forcing tough shots for East.
For their part, Notre Dame got good looks from deep in the second, and a 3 from Trey Petitto gave the Irish their biggest lead of the game to that point, up 23-17 with 3:38 showing in the second.
The Irish put down four 3-pointers in the first half, and ended the game with seven. Jaidyn West led the team in that regard, making three 3’s.
Though they were not having an easy go on offense, East still did enough on defense to keep the game manageable at halftime, trailing 24-19 going into the locker rooms.
To start the second half, East looked to be making a concerted effort to get out and play faster, with the Irish defense proving formidable in the half court. A Jackson Crouso coast-to-coast reverse layup tied the game at 26 with 4:46 to play in the third, and forced a Notre Dame timeout.
A few minutes later, Carter Saunders nailed a turnaround from the post to give East their first lead since the first quarter, 31-29.
The Bees lost a little steam in the final minutes, and a buzzer-beating layup from Dominic Zummo had the Irish back in control, 35-31.
The fourth quarter, and the second half at large, was Wade Britton’s time for the Irish. Britton scored 15 of his game-high 20 in the second half, including eight in the fourth quarter off four field goals, all in-close.
After having scored 12, 12, and 11 in each of the first three quarters, Notre Dame exploded for 25 in the fourth quarter. Though they were down as much as 15 at one point, a later surge from the Bees that included 3’s from Evan Parr and Blake Hunt eventually narrowed the lead to its final resting spot of 60-49.
The Bees shot 39% from the field, 29% from deep and committed 17 turnovers in a tough outing offensively.
“Execution was poor,” East Fairmont head coach Tyrone Asterino said. “I’ll be honest, not too much [went right]. Execution-wise, we were not where we needed to be.”
Jackson Crouso and Evan Parr each had 13 on Thursday, with Crouso adding 11 rebounds for a double-double. Greyson Stewart had six points, Blake Hunt and Copenhaver each had five, with Copenhaver finishing with an equal number of rebounds. Charlie Hulderman had three points and five rebounds. Carter Saunders had two points, two assists and three rebounds. Maddox Boyers scored two as well.
For the Irish, Britton finished with 20, followed by West with 18 and Zummo with 15. Brady Fagan had four and Petitto had three.
East next faces cross-town rival Fairmont Senior on Saturday.
