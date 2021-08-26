FAIRMONT — Evan “Hambone” Helm isn’t sure where his nickname came from.
“Pee wee football, I was 10, maybe 6 or 7, I can’t remember,” Helm said. “I had just started playing football, and one of my coaches just walked up to me and said “You’re Hambone now.” I never really got it, I don’t understand it. I’m just Hambone.”
Though the origins of the nickname remain a mystery, Helm has latched onto the name, and something about it does fit the junior defensive lineman, listed at 5-foot-7, 232 pounds. Entering the 2021 season, opponents should prepare to see plenty of Hambone.
“My freshman year I wasn’t that big, so I had to learn to adapt in other ways on defense,” Helm said. “And I’d never really played defense at all before high school, but I’ve worked to become a good defensive player.”
Helm will be counted on to be in the middle of the action on the d-line, a position East Fairmont head coach Shane Eakle is banking on to perform this season.
“We hope we’re pretty sound up front, that’s got to be a key factor for us,” Eakle said. “We’re hoping our linebacking corp improves as we go along, that’s really important they’re the guys that help to connect our front schemes with our secondary coverages.”
When it comes to that aforementioned linebacker group, Will Sarsfield hopes to be at the forefront of their improvement. Sarsfield, a safety last year, is the leader of the Bees defense, leading them with 100 tackles last season. He and Helms will be two key cogs for East Fairmont, who hope to be in the middle of playoff contention behind an improved defense.
“Two of the hardest working guys that we have,” Eakle said. “The growth that Evan has seen in the offseason has been phenomenal as a junior, he’s definitely one of our best defensive linemen. Then Will, he’s one of our key leaders offensively and defensively, he’s a guy who commands respect because of his actions in the locker room, he’s patient to work with some of the young kids as they go through there, but he expects everyone to perform at a high level, and that’s something every team needs.”
East Fairmont’s defense remains intact aside from a couple roles left vacant from graduation, snaps that Helm believes will be filled.
“We have a few really good players- freshman and sophomores,” Helm said. “Some down lineman, some backers who, if they show up and play good, I feel like they’ll get a spot.”
The Bees return two safeties, including Sarsfield, but have new faces elsewhere in the secondary. A largely intact defensive nucleus plus an infusion of young talent could equal solid play on Fridays, though coach Eakle stressed his defense still has a way to go before reaching their full potential, an effort that will extend beyond the offseason and require commitment through the full slate of games as well.
“We’re still working out things,” Eakle said. “I think we’re fairly well along with all our basic schemes, some of our blitz packages and stuff, those are always a little tougher because those plays have to really be in-sync. Communication is a big factor for us the way we play D; guys have to communicate so that everybody is in position, so that everybody knows what their job is.”
“We got guys who like to hit and are very physical, but we’ve really got to work on the fundamentals,” Sarsfield said. “It’s coming together quickly.”
“We always have room to improve but we’ve come a long way and we’ll be improving as the season goes on.”
Sarsfield will have a big role in every aspect, a running back on offense, a middle-of-the-defense force on the less glamorous end, and a strong voice in the locker room. Having seniors like Sarsfield to set the tone is a testament to the culture Eakle has established in his short time at the school, and a luxury that players like Sarsfield and Helm did not necessarily have when they were starting out their high school careers.
“My freshman year was when Coach Eakle came in,” Helm said. “And when I came in it wasn’t great, it was a bunch of down juniors and seniors, and now we’ve turned into more of a family.”
“His coaching style is a lot more upbeat,” Sarsfield said of Eakle. “He’ll tell us what we’ve got to work on but at the same time he’s there to build us up whenever we do something right.”
Now, having experienced an upward trajectory through their time at East Fairmont, the pair don’t want to take a single step backwards.
“Always improve, every week we’ve got to come back with more than what we had the week before,” Sarsfield said. “We’re holding guys accountable, and expecting more than we’ve expected in the past.”
