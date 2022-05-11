FAIRMONT — A dozen strikeouts from their man on the mound and 10 runs from their lineup was the recipe for success for the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears, who vaulted past the visiting East Fairmont Bees on Tuesday 10-1 to move on to face another Marion County rival in the sectional playoffs.
The Polar Bears’ Mayson Jack turned in a sterling performance in a complete game for his team allowing a first-inning run within the first two batters of the ball game, but not blinking even once after that, striking out 12, and allowing six hits and two walks while earning a win throughout his seven innings of work.
“I thought our guys weren’t aggressive in the box,” East Fairmont head coach Joe Price said. “We had four looking strikeouts on predominantly fastballs, I just didn’t think we were aggressive. He was around the plate all day and we took a passive approach at the plate. I’m not real happy with that and I don’t think our guys are either.”
East took the first lead of the game in the top of the first, with Clay Hershberger leading off the Bees with a single to left and a stolen base getting him to second. After a strikeout, Danny Raddish proceeded to smash a double that ricocheted off the deep-centerfield wall and scored Hershberger. Jack stopped things there, sitting down the next two batters on strikes.
Jack never slowed down from there, registering at least one strikeout in each of the next six frames he pitched.
“[I was] mixing pitches, fastball curveball, keeping them off balance,” Jack said.
“I was feeling pretty good at the end. Feeling as good as I did in the first.”
Fairmont Senior took a 2-1 lead by the end of the first inning, with the Polar Bears reaping the rewards of an intentionally patient approach. Gunner Riley and Dom Viani started off the day with walks, and both ended up scoring on a bad-luck ground out for East.
On an unassisted groundout to first base, Riley showed off his speed and was rounding third by the time the out was made. Viani was right behind him, and he too came home after the throw to the plate was too high, and soared out of play.
Another unearned run came in to score for Fairmont Senior, as a throw down to third from home plate on an attempt to catch the runner went over the third baseman’s head and allowed Nathan Whiteman to score.
Inopportune errors by the Bees helped jumpstart the Polar Bears’ day, and Fairmont Senior rode the wave from there.
“When you give a team more than their 21 outs, it’s going to be a struggle to win,” Price said. “We gave them way too many outs, too many opportunities that we missed. And when you keep shooting yourself in the foot in these playoffs like this, we have to step up and make that change on offense and defense.”
Riley came in to score once again in the bottom of the fourth, using a circumstance where his teammate was caught in a rundown between first and second as an opportunity to score from third.
Riley had worked his way to third base after drawing a walk in his second at-bat. Sam Viani and Gavin Hissam also walked twice as the Bears enjoyed a steady supply of base-runners off their patience at the plate.
East Fairmont starter Connor Tingler was tagged with the loss on Tuesday, walking six and allowing six hits in 2.1 innings pitched.
“Can’t defend the walk, and [Tingler] knows that,” Price said. “He’s been on for us the majority of the year, he was just missing up a little bit. Had a hard time finding that rhythm. Still had good velocity, he was just missing up and down. We’ll rebound.”
Fairmont Senior collected eight walks as a team throughout the game.
“The big thing was to be patient — let’s wait him out, see what he does,” Fairmont Senior head coach David Ricer said. “He’s hit or miss but when he hits, he’s on. And today he was just missing a little bit. We knew they weren’t going to throw us too many fastballs. They waited and we got some good counts, good walks, Sam Viani I don’t think got to hit a bat until his third time up cause he got hit a couple of times.
“You’ve got guys that are usually swingers, they know they’re not going to get their premium pitch and their just seeing what they can do to help out.”
Carter Brown came in to pitch in relief of Tingler in the third. With the bases loaded, a Cam Peschl infield hit brought in a runner, and Hayden Jones drew a walk to bring another Bear in to score. Riley doubled to left field and collected two RBI’s to bring Tuesday’s score to 8-1 before Brown was able to induce a pop out and a fly out to stop the damage.
Gavin Hissam recorded a sacrifice fly in the fourth, and Riley repeated his shenanigans on the base paths, scoring while the Bees were occupied with a teammate of his in a rundown in the fifth.
For East, Clay Hershberger led them at the plate with two hits, a run and a stolen base. For Fairmont Senior, Cam Peschl, Gunner Riley and Evan Dennison each tallied two hits for the Bears.
Fairmont Senior will look to keep on scoring when they travel to play North Marion tomorrow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.