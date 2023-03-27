FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears (1-3) put up eye-popping numbers on Monday — 11 runs and 15 strikeouts as a team — in a decisive 11-4 victory over rival East Fairmont (1-6).
Fairmont Senior's Jessica Jenkins pitched six innings Monday, allowing three hits and one earned run on three hits and six walks, striking out a staggering 14 batters.
Teresa Staron closed out the game for the Polar Bears, pitched the final inning, and issued two walks with no hits and one strikeout, neither of the two runs that got across the plate in the seventh being earned for Staron's stat line.
Jenkins punched out over a dozen batters with the aid of an effective off-speed pitch, one that she started working into her repertoire more as the contest went on.
"She started hitting those pitches, it started showing a little later in the game," Fairmont Senior head coach Anna Runyan said of Jenkins' stuff. "She roughed this one out — one of our pitchers is out this year, so we're down one pitcher there, and [Jenkins] knows she has to step up and take care of it. Even though it was kind of a long beginning, she got going, she pulled through, and it started clicking for her."
The East Fairmont Bees did take an early lead Monday, plating two in the first inning to lead 2-1. Isabella Vincent scored on a passed ball, and Marisa Delbrook scored after Kameryn Smock drew a bases-loaded walk.
The Bees had the bases loaded quickly in the bottom of the first after two walks and a single to center by Vincent, but a fielder's choice at the plate and two strikeouts kept East from cracking the inning open. Two runs would be all the Bees would get after finding themselves in a no-outs, bases-loaded scenario.
East would not score again until the seventh inning.
The Polar Bears had previously led 1-0 after an Audrey Tobesman home run to dead center, the senior jumped all over the first pitch of her at-bat to put her team ahead.
As for the rest of Fairmont Senior's 11 runs, it was their decisiveness and awareness on the base paths that helped them pull ahead. The Polar Bears scored six runs on passed balls and wild pitches.
"Audrey starting off with that home run was pretty sweet," Runyan said. "Then the other girls started clicking on the bases, they were listening, moving well and taking advantage of some passed balls."
Fairmont Senior tied the game in the third inning, Tobesman smacked a single to left field, and advanced to second base on a throwing error. An error on a fly ball to center allowed Tobesman to score and knot things up 2-2.
The Polar Bears added three runs in the fourth, Staron scored on a delayed double steal, Ava Taylor scored on a passed ball and Grace Wells scored on a single up the middle by Mikayla Hose. Fairmont Senior regained the lead, 5-2, and would not relinquish it for a second time.
Making more contact at the plate was a big ingredient in the Polar Bears' victory, their first of the year.
"We finally started hitting the ball, that was good to see," Runyan said. "We struggled a little bit last week hitting. We started picking it up towards the end of last week against Philip Barbour, and today we actually got some hits down."
The game progressed to the seventh inning without any more scoring — Jenkins was mowing down batters, while East pitcher Sophia Stevens threw eight strikeouts for her part, too — but the Bees hit a snag in the seventh.
Six runs came across, five from errors, passed balls or wild pitches, and one came in after a perfectly placed bunt single down the third base line by Taylor. Fairmont Senior led 11-2 going into the bottom of the seventh.
In the final frame, East scraped across two runs. Somya Cottingham drew a walk and came home to score after a throwing error on a ground ball, and Vincent made it home on a sacrifice grounder by Lindsey Abel. The spurt came up well short though, and the Bees fell 11-4.
Going forward, East faces Lincoln on the road Tuesday, while Fairmont Senior plays Elkins at home Tuesday. Coming off their first win of the season, Runyan wants to see her team take something away from Monday going forward.
"We need to hit the ball," Runyan said. "Then just keep picking each other up. This was a good first win, hopefully the girls get excited about it and they want to keep doing it and working."
FAIRMONT SENIOR POLAR BEARS
Mikayla Hose: 1-5 RBI, 2SB
Audrey Tobesman: 2-4 BB, HR, 2R, RBI,
Jessica Jenkins: 0-3 2BB, R, SB
Macy Riggs: 0-5 R
Abigail Shuck: 0-3 BB, R, 2SB
Sadie Rundle: 0-3 BB, R, SB
Teresa Staron: 1-3 BB, 2R, SB
Ava Taylor: 1-1 2BB, HBP, 2R, RBI, 2SB,
Grace Wells: 0-2 2BB, R
Jessica Jenkins: 6IP, 3H, 14K, 6BB, 2R, 1ER
Teresa Staron: 1IP, 0H, 1K, 2BB, 2R, 0ER
EAST FAIRMONT BEES
Somya Cottingham: 0-2 2BB, R
Isabella Vincent: 1-4 2R
Marisa Delbrook: 0-3 BB, R
Victoria Snyder: 1-3 BB
Lindsey Abel: 0-4 RBI
Isabella Talerico: 0-2 2BB, SB
Kameryn Smock: 0-2 BB, RBI, SB
Sophia Stevens: 1-3
Brooklyn Haddix: 0-3
Sophia Stevens: 7IP, 5H, 8K, 10BB, 11R, 6ER
