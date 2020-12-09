BRIDGEPORT — After four seasons leading one of the state’s most successful prep football programs in the state, John Cole has resigned as head coach of Bridgeport High football, according to multiple media reports.
Connect-Bridgeport.com and the Bridgeport High radio station @BHSIndiansradio were the first to report the news on Monday.
Cole has been the head coach of the Indians since 2017, when he took over the program from Josh Nicewarner after Nicewarner was found guilty of soliciting a minor on a computer and was sentenced to 2-10 years in prison.
During Cole’s tenure as Bridgeport’s head coach, the Indians went 43-6, including 9-2 in the playoffs. In 2019, Cole led the Indians to the Class AA state championship with a title game upset victory over Bluefield. It was the program’s 10th state title all-time.
This season, Cole led Bridgeport to a 7-1 overall record and a first-round playoff victory over Washington as the Indians rejoined the Class AAA ranks. The team’s season was halted after the first round postseason win over Washington due to COVID-19 protocols related to the West Virginia Department of Education’s color-coded COVID-19 Map.
Cole has been on the coaching staff within the Bridgeport High program since 1997, serving in a variety of roles over that span. His longest stint came as the Indians’ offensive line coach, including during the team’s three-peat title run from 2013-2015. When he was a Bridgeport high student, Cole played football under legendary coach Wayne Jamison.
