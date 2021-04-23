FAIRMONT — A looming potential Class AAA state championship matchup between No. 1 Robert C. Byrd and No. 2 Fairmont Senior was on the verge of being set up two weeks too early, as a spunky and fearless Grafton squad was arranging a do-or-die regional co-final between the Eagles and Polar Bears by sheer force of will on Friday night at the FSHS Field House.
With top-ranked Byrd already declared the Section 2 champions on one side of the regional bracket, where it awaited the loser of Friday's Section 1 title game between Grafton and Fairmont Senior, the Bearcats had the favored Polar Bears on the ropes and staring at a daunting matchup with the Eagles in order to get to Charleston and the Class AAA State Tournament.
And then, well, Fairmont Senior star senior forward Jaelin Johnson went into the phone booth and tossed on his cape.
With his Polar Bears trailing 26-21 at the half, Johnson emerged from the locker room for the third quarter re-imagined as Superman, as he bullied and bashed the Bearcats for 14 third-quarter points and 17 of his game-high 26 points in the second half to power Fairmont Senior to a 60-50 comeback win and the sectional crown.
"I wasn't trying to lose the game and have someone else come in and cut down our nets," said Johnson, who scored his game-high 26 points on 9-of-15 shooting, including 6-of-7 in the second half. "I told the team, 'The game's not over until there's 0:00 on the clock in the fourth quarter. Keep fighting and let's get this win.'"
Johnson's third-quarter explosion was the central force in Fairmont Senior wiping away what was at one time a seven-point Grafton lead in the second half at 30-23. And once Johnson got Fairmont Senior back in front by personally outscoring Grafton 17-15 in the opening 10 minutes of the second half, the rest of the Polar Bears — Zycheus Dobbs, Bryson Flowers, Eric Smith, Dominic Viani, and Joseph Uram — put the finishing touches on the victory with clutch plays down the stretch.
"The team counts on me to make plays, and I just wanted to show my teammates that I could lead this team," said Johnson, who also had six rebounds and five assists to go with his 26 points. "I just feel like when I'm out there and I'm in my groove, I can get to the plays I want and I can look for my teammates and they can look for me and we just do us."
"We battled, I mean all of our guys battled. We battled and we battled," Fairmont Senior coach David Retton said. "Everything that we didn't want to do, we did in the early part of the game. But then we started getting back in transition, we started rebounding the ball, we started getting good movement on offense, and we started getting good shots. All of that was the difference."
After Fairmont Senior encountered its largest deficit of the game at 30-23 early in the third quarter, it ripped off a 24-11 run over the next eight-plus minutes to take a 47-41 lead with six minutes to play in the fourth. But even then, Grafton, which challenged Fairmont Senior at every turn all night long, didn't fade, slicing the margin to as few as two at 47-45 with 4:30 to go.
But if over the course of Fairmont's second-half comeback it wasn't already evident the Polar Bears' roster went deeper than Johnson, than the final few minutes did, as Viani, Uram and Smith each converted big buckets.
Viani first drilled a wing 3 off a drive-and-kick assist by Dobbs to push their lead back to five. Then Uram dropped in a silky spin floater in between a pair of layups from Smith that were set up by gorgeous driving drop-off dimes courtesy of Johnson to run the lead to nine at 56-47.
"Joe Uram got a couple of key baskets for us, he got some rebounds down there, and that's something where, I'm not saying I've been disappointed, but that's been a weakness for us with our guards rebounding the ball," Retton said. "Rebounding the ball is a choice, it's a choice to box out, I don't care what size you are."
Uram finished the night with four points and six rebounds off the bench, and Flowers, too, was a presence knifing in from the perimeter for tough boards, as he tied Smith with a team-best eight rebounds to go with three points and two steals. Viani, meanwhile, scored eight points with three assists, and Dobbs was his usual do-it-all force for the entire 32 minutes as he scored 13 points with five rebounds, four assists and two blocks.
Tanner Moats led Grafton's spirited effort with 12 points, four rebounds and two blocks, and Blake Moore also cracked double figures for the Bearcats with 10 points to go with seven rebounds. Justin Spiker scored another nine points with two assists off the bench, and Ryan Maier finished with eight points, four rebounds and three assists.
"I was proud of my kids and I thought we came out and competed, but the ball just didn't go into the hoop enough for us tonight," said Grafton coach Mike Johnson. "We got good looks, but we just didn't make shots and we weren't very good from the foul line either — we were 8-for-18 — and when you miss a free throw at different points of the game, it changes the complexion of it."
Despite the shooting woes in which Grafton hit just 38.3% compared to 46.9% for the Polar Bears, the Bearcats stayed in the game by way of unwavering swagger on both ends.
Defensively, they absorbed the brunt of Johnson's repeated fury by at least forcing him to plow through a wall of bodies at the rim. And offensively, they attacked the Polar Bears' athleticism and size with shoulder-checking attempts in the paint and repeated cycles of drive-and-kicks to pry open advantages on the perimeter.
"I can't say enough about our guys, but also the kind of team that Grafton has," Retton said. "Listening to my dad, he'd say, 'If you watch the pros play, you never know who's winning the game because they play hard and they play the right way.' Grafton has a team like that — if they're up 30 or if they're down 30, they're still playing the same way and that's a testament to the job Mike and their players have done."
The Bearcats' mettle showed through all night long, but especially in the second quarter when they turned a seven-point deficit at 15-8 into a six-point lead at 25-19 with a 17-4 run. The three-guard front of Maier, Spiker and Moore put Fairmont Senior's defense in a blender with repeated catch-and-go drives and closeout attacks, and Moats dropped in a series of timely 3s and flip shots in the paint.
But a shift by Fairmont Senior to a stingy man-to-man defense in the third quarter tamed the Bearcats on offense, while Johnson practically singularly broke the dam of their defense. In his third quarter solo assault on Grafton, Johnson tallied three separate and-one finishes, plucked a steal for another layup, and landed four free throws. He then popped to the corner for a 3-pointer in the opening moments of the fourth to complete his snarling destruction of the Bearcats and lay the path for Fairmont Senior's eventual road to victory.
"The team counts on me to make good plays and I just took whatever I could get," Johnson said. "If (my team) needs me to score, I'll be there to score, if they need me to pass, I'll be there to pass...just anything I can do for the team to help us get the W."
