FAIRMONT — Buckhannon-Upshur came out and took the Fairmont Senior Field House by storm Thursday night.
The Bucs’ offense operated with a precise efficiency, their defense stood firm, and their energy rocketed sky high against host Class AAA No. 5 Fairmont Senior.
And then, well, the second half happened.
The Polar Bears, after trailing 36-29 at the break, turned it on and turned it up over the final 16 minutes as they revved up into a runaway freight train that couldn’t be stopped en route to a 74-59 home victory on Thursday.
“When we went into halftime (Buckhannon) was over there in the locker room screaming and everything, and I just told the guys, ‘Don’t listen to them. Keep fighting. This game’s not won yet. They think the game is won, but if we keep fighting we’ll win this game,” said Fairmont Senior star forward Jaelin Johnson who absolutely erupted with 19 of his game-high 25 points in the second half to fuel the Polar Bears’ 22-point turnaround. “We just had to pick it up, keep fighting, and keep pushing.”
The game’s second half metamorphosis was a byproduct of an energy-infused Fairmont squad (5-0) coming out of the locker room compared to a BU team (2-3) that could never recapture its rhythm from the first half in which it shot a blistering 55.6%. Over the final two quarters, the Polar Bears outscored the Bucs 45-23, outshot them 76% to 38%, and won the turnover margin 1-8.
“We’ve been playing a lot of good team basketball this season and finding open guys,” said Johnson, who scored his 25 points on 10-of-14 shooting, including 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting in the second half. “Our team has played really strong this year, and we’ve just been getting the open guy the ball. That’s just been our focus.”
“That third quarter was our downfall, and that was one thing we were worried about was winning that quarter,” said Buckhannon coach Travis Foster. “Our game management got better tonight, but it wasn’t good enough to win. We got too individual when they picked up the pressure a little bit, and we knew they were going to pressure us. And then we threw the ball away and they got more physical than us, so again, that third quarter got us.”
Fairmont Senior outscored Buckhannon-Upshur 22-12 in that third period, as it flipped a 29-36 deficit into a 51-48 lead. Johnson was the unrelenting engine of Fairmont's switcheroo, as he scored 13 points alone in the quarter and ripped through BU's defense like Styrofoam after the Bucs largely kept him under wraps in the first half. Throughout the entirety of the second half, BU couldn't contain Johnson, as he worked the baseline for catch-and-go rim attacks, got loose in transition, and punctured the paint on above-the-break drives before spraying passes to teammates.
All told, Johnson finished with a full line of 25 points on 10-of-14 shooting, with nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals.
"I felt like I was playing that first half a little sluggish and I wasn't really playing like myself," said Johnson, who also drilled a pair of 3s to close out his dominant third quarter. "My coaches told me to keep fighting and just let the game come to me, and I just saw a lot of open lanes and I was obviously going to take them and see what comes of it. Things just started to open up for me."
Johnson was the focal point of FSHS's second half shift, but the Polar Bears as a whole pierced BU’s defense with side-to-side passing and player movement on offense, and gritty, tight man-to-man principles on defense to flip the game’s momentum over the final two quarters.
Freshman Zycheus Dobbs poured in another 18 points for FSHS on just eight total shots, as he navigated the paint for smooth floater-range finishes and slick drop-off dimes en route to six assists as well. Dobbs also dialed up his defense on Bucs' senior point guard and sharpshooter Ryan Hurst in the second half, with Hurst scoring eight points on 3-of-8 shooting over the final 16 minutes after he led BU with 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting in the first half. FSHS big man Eric Smith, meanwhile, tallied a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds, with the bulk of his work also coming in the second half, while guard Dominic Viani also made a major contribution to the Polar Bears with 11 points, including nine points on 3-for-3 from deep in the first half, as well as feisty on-ball defense to draw multiple offensive fouls.
"I think they just spread us out a little bit more," Foster said of Fairmont's offensive firepower in the second half. "We knew we had to take away Jaelin and not let him get a touch at all, but then they just started taking it at us differently. We struggled with 1-on-1 defense, and our transition defense is getting better, but we're still really bad at it and they got three or four runouts. They just were coached well — I mean (David) Retton's an awesome coach and they got a heck of a program and we're still trying to get to that point."
The second-half flip spoiled a heck of a first half from the Bucs, one in which they outshot the Polar Bears 55.6% to 52.6%, and most importantly, owned a plus-five turnover margin. The Bucs' offense found a dynamite groove with fluid off-ball movement and screening as well as natural counters, such as backdoors and high-lows, versus Fairmont's extended man-to-man. And BU's defense shut off the paint with a tightly-packed in man-to-man and 1-2-2 zone looks.
Hurst snapped three of his five 3s in the first half, and backcourt mate Harrison Walker also spurned Fairmont's defense on occasion. The frontline twosome of William McCauley and Josh Loudin, meanwhile, were also efficient with their opportunities, be it in the low or high post. Hurst scored a team-best 19 points to go with three assists to lead the way for the Bucs. Walker scored another nine points for the Bucs, and he also piled up four assists and three rebounds, while Lamar Hurst and McCauley both chipped in eight points apiece.
The Polar Bears, however, overwhelmed Buckhannon's positive moments from the first half with an avalanche in the second. The Fairmont surge peaked late in the fourth when it tore off a 10-0 run to balloon a 62-57 lead with to a 72-57 advantage.
"Down the stretch they got us. They made their free throws and they made their shots and we didn't, and then we just kind of gave up it seemed like in the last two minutes," Foster said.
"In the second half, I told the guys, 'Let's get out here and keep fighting and we'll get the victory,'" Johnson said. "It just felt really good."
